Elon Musk says he is an alien: ‘I keep saying it but no one believes me’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joked about being an alien during a recent appearance at the Viva Tech event in Paris. When asked by the host about rumors of his extraterrestrial origins, he laughed and said, "I am an alien. Yeah, I keep saying I'm an alien, but nobody believes me.” Elon Musk addresses participants via videoconference during the 8th edition of the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris.(AFP)

The billionaire also mentioned that if he ever found proof of alien life, he would share it on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

On the presence of aliens, he said, “Maybe we’re alone in this galaxy, maybe it’s just us and our consciousness is extremely fragile."

Elon Musk also talked about life on Mars and said, “I think we will have the first people on Mars probably within 10 years, maybe seven to eight. SpaceX’s long-term goal is to make life multi-planetary. We need to become a sustainable multi-planet civilisation. This is the first time in the history of the Earth when it is possible to do so. That capability might be only open for the short term."

Criticising OpenAI and Google’s Gemini he said, “It's important that AI is trained to be truthful and not to be politically correct. Political correctness is often simply not true, and that means you're programming AI to lie, and I think that will backfire very badly. Honesty is the best policy."

On whether AI would take jobs, the billionaire said that he envisioned a future where people would not work. He said, “In a benign scenario, probably none of us will have a job."

He added, "Overall I’m happy with how things turned out – I probably wouldn’t do anything. You don’t know if it comes out with a worse outcome. I’d be curious to see a younger me, but I’d probably stay invisible and not say anything”.