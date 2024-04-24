Elon Musk to enter TV Space with X TV app launch: What is it, how will it work

Elon Musk plans on launching a new TV app, X TV, which will be a streaming platform. The launch was teased on social media platform X, in a video along with the announcement. However, the official dates have not yet been disclosed. Elon Musk arrives at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

The CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino, said, “From the small screen to the big screen, X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App.” She also invited users to share their ideas for the development of the app to make it more user-friendly.

What is X TV App?

This will allow users to experience high-quality content and entertainment on large screens. The app will allow users a seamless cross-device viewing, and also casting smartphones on their televisions. This will make X TV compete with giants like YouTube.

What are the features of X TV App?

The app will also allow users to currently only upload videos 140 seconds in length, but paying Premium users can upload 1080p videos up to two hours long or 720p videos up to three hours long through the platform’s web browser or X's iOS app.

In a move that demonstrated the platform's increasing user demand for video content, X disclosed that in the previous 30 days alone, users had viewed an astounding 23 billion minutes of video.

X has established multiple prominent collaborations to enhance its content portfolio. One significant agreement to produce an exclusive show with former CNN presenter Don Lemon apparently fell through when Lemon interviewed Musk.