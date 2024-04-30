Emmforce Autotech share price lists with massive 90% premium at 186.20 on the BSE SME

In what has amounted to a stellar listing, Emmforce Autotech share price shot up and grabbed a 90% premium, much to the delight of all its investors. The share price listed ₹186.20 today. Emmforce Autotech share price listed on the BSE SME at ₹ 186.20 today.

By the final day of subscription, the Emmforce Autotech IPO had garnered an impressive response, with a subscription rate exceeding 197 times. The retail segment saw a great subscription rate too, surpassing 191 times. Additionally, indications from the grey market premium (GMP) had suggested a robust opening and potential listing gains for investors in the Emmforce Autotech IPO.

As per investorgain.com, the grey market premium (GMP) for Emmforce Autotech IPO was +130, indicating that Emmforce Autotech shares were trading at a premium of ₹130 in the grey market. Moreover, it was also indicated that the anticipated listing price for Emmforce Autotech shares was ₹228, reflecting a 132.65% increase over the IPO price of ₹98. This calculation was based on the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the current premium in the grey market, LiveMint reported. In effect, from all these stats, it was estimated that there would be a very positive stock market debut for the stock.

The subscription period for the Emmforce Autotech IPO commenced on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and concluded on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The price range for the IPO was set at ₹93 to ₹98 per share.

Through its IPO, Emmforce Autotech had planned to raise around ₹53.90 crore through a fresh issue of 5,499,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. Notably, an offer-for-sale component was missing.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the issue to fulfill its commitment to a subsidiary, such as Emmforce Mobility Solutions Private Limited (EMSPL), through loans or share investments. This will support the subsidiary's operational capital and margin needs. Additionally, the funds will be allocated towards meeting the working capital requirements of the business and achieving other corporate objectives.