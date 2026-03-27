Energy takes centre stage as Indian markets absorb a 10% drop in equities

Indian markets are slowly coming to terms with the Iran-Israel-US conflict, but the impact is still visible on the tape. Even after a recent rebound, equities remain around 10% lower than pre-war levels, as investors continue to price uncertainty. Energy take centre stage as Indian market absorb a 10% drop.

The conflict has also entered a phase where the market is watching energy infrastructure and supply chains as closely as the headlines. That shift matters because energy is where geopolitical stress quickly turns into an economic problem. Crude prices are still elevated at around $90 - $100, staying volatile with every fresh development. And the risk is not limited to oil. Natural gas supplies are also under stress, adding another layer of pressure on economies already grappling with sticky inflation.

Oil is cooling, but the market is not relaxed Crude has softened from its recent highs, but that is not the same as stability. A tighter shipping environment, higher insurance costs, a fresh attack on energy assets, or even heightened fears around supply routes can push prices sharply even higher, impacting the inflation outlook for economies across the globe.

This is why investors are treating oil as a live risk trigger rather than a background variable.

Indian markets are recovering, but volatility remains high Domestic equities have shown signs of recovery as the initial shock has eased. However, the risk signal has not cooled in the same way. India VIX remains elevated at around 24, suggesting investors still expect sharp moves and are not ready to price a smooth ride from here.

In simple terms, markets are trying to recover, but the mood is still cautious.

Energy takes centre stage The focus on the Strait of Hormuz is not accidental. Markets are increasingly viewing this as an energy conflict, where supply lines and energy assets carry as much importance as diplomatic statements.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key reason. In 2024, around 20 million barrels a day of petroleum liquids moved through this narrow route, which is roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. Any rise in risk here can quickly push up shipping and insurance costs, force rerouting, slow deliveries, and raise freight costs. These increases may not look dramatic at first, but they can quietly feed into inflation over time.

The second concern is the broader risk to energy infrastructure across the region. When production sites, storage facilities, export terminals, or energy-linked supply routes come under threat, markets begin pricing in a tighter supply balance even before a shortage appears in real time. That is exactly why crude can cool one day and spike the next.

What it means for Indian investors For Indian investors, energy volatility typically hits through three clear channels.

Inflationary pressure : Higher fuel and transport costs can drive up everyday prices across the economy.

Stress on corporate earnings: Costlier inputs and freight can squeeze margins, especially in fuel-heavy sectors.

Bigger market swings: With India VIX around 24 , the market is still warning that sharp moves remain on the table. Why investment-grade bonds can provide a strong anchor Equity markets are cyclic, and corrections can be swift. A 10% fall is not unusual during volatile periods, but for many retail investors, the real damage occurs when panic sets in, triggering selling.

This is where investment-grade bonds can play a practical role. The aim is not to “beat” equities. It is to build an anchor that helps the portfolio withstand corrections in equities, so investors can stay disciplined.

1) They can soften the hit during market corrections

A portfolio that combines equities with investment-grade bonds is usually less shaky than an equity-only portfolio. That stability can reduce the temptation to sell at the wrong time.

2) They add a steady income when markets are noisy

Investment-grade bonds offer regular payouts. That regular cash flow can support planning even when equity returns are uneven.

3) They create liquidity for rebalancing

Regular payouts and maturities can generate cash that investors can deploy during equity market declines, rather than being forced to sell assets when prices are down.

4) They help investors stay invested through volatility

The biggest long-term mistake is selling after a fall and re-entering late. A bond allocation can reduce stress and improve decision-making during sharp corrections.

A simple approach in volatile phases is to focus on diversified, investment-grade exposure, avoid concentration, and pick maturities that match your investment time horizon.

The takeaway Markets may be stabilising, but the energy story is still unfolding. With crude still around $90 - $100, gas supply under strain, and India VIX near 24, the risk environment remains fragile.

For retail investors, the more reliable response is not to predict the next headline. It is to build a portfolio that can stay steady through a 10% correction. A measured allocation to investment-grade bonds can provide that anchor, helping investors remain calm, stay invested, and use corrections as a chance to rebalance rather than react.

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