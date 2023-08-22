‘Entrepreneurs are brand ambassadors of state’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami to industrialists

Uttarakhand government has intensified its preparations for organising the Global Investors Summit this year. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held discussions with industrialists in the national capital. He spoke to members of FICCI and CII and also took their suggestions. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the meeting with industry leaders in the capital.

During the meeting, Dhami called upon the entrepreneurs to make Uttarkhand their workplace. Mentioning Uttarakhand as the fastest developing state in India, he said the entrepreneurs are the brand ambassadors of the state.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target of making the country's economy USD 5 trillion. Keeping this in mind, the Uttarakhand state has launched the Shashkt Uttarakhand Mission to strengthen the state's economy, under which a target has been set to double the state's GSDP in the next 5 years. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 is being organized by the state as a link to achieve this goal”, Dhami was quoted as saying.



The chief minister said his government's investor-centric policies, investment in infrastructure, availability of skilled manpower and good governance have laid the foundation for a healthy investment climate in Uttarakhand.



“Setu (State Institute for Empowering and Transforming Uttarakhand) has been set up in the state like NITI Aayog for better planning structure, effective policy making, promotion of innovations and inter-departmental coordination and monitoring and evaluation of development works”, he added.

“Like the Government of India, the state government is also taking action to remove/replace unnecessary Acts. So far about 1250 such Acts have been identified, out of which about 500 Acts are being repealed through Single Repeal Act”, Dhami said, adding that the the procedures are being simplified by the state government to provide better and time-bound facilities to the investors.



Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) has been formed to create infrastructure facilities in the state and attract investors, he added.

Dhami said all the states are envisioning an economically strong state. "We have also set a target of making Uttarakhand the best state in the country by the year 2025. To fulfill this objective, we are working towards realizing the Prime Minister's concept of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas" through collective efforts", the CM said.

Mentioning that PM Modi has a special attachment to ‘Devbhoomi’ Uttarakhand, Dhami said rapid development works have been done in every field in the state of Uttarakhand.



“Various development schemes have been given to the state of Uttarakhand by the Prime Minister. The work on Char Dham All Weather Road is going on at a fast pace. Work on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line is progressing at a fast pace. Uttarakhand is also known as the spiritual capital of India”, he added.

He said that along with "ease of doing business" there is "peace of doing business" in the state. “The incidents of labour unrest are negligible in the industries operating in the state of Uttarakhand. The loss of manpower in industries due to labor unrest is the lowest in the country. The crime rate in Uttarakhand is 22 percent less crime rate than the national average”, he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail