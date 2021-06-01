Home / Business / EPFO allows members second Covid-19 advance withdrawal
EPFO has at least 50 million subscribers.(HT File Photo)
EPFO has at least 50 million subscribers.(HT File Photo)
business

EPFO allows members second Covid-19 advance withdrawal

  • The move to allow special withdrawals during the pandemic, which has led to financial distress, was first introduced in March 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a Covid-19 aid package.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:33 AM IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the state-run pension fund manager, has permitted contributors to withdraw a non-refundable Covid-19 advance from their savings, the second time it has allowed such a relief measure due to the ongoing pandemic, the labour ministry said in a statement.

The move to allow special withdrawals during the pandemic, which has led to financial distress, was first introduced in March 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a Covid-19 aid package.

Official figures show, cumulatively, that EPFO has settled more than 7.63 million Covid-19 advance claims, disbursing 18,698.15 crore in all since the facility was made available. EPFO has at least 50 million subscribers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
epfo social security covid-19
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.