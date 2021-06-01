EPFO allows members second Covid-19 advance withdrawal

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the state-run pension fund manager, has permitted contributors to withdraw a non-refundable Covid-19 advance from their savings, the second time it has allowed such a relief measure due to the ongoing pandemic, the labour ministry said in a statement.

The move to allow special withdrawals during the pandemic, which has led to financial distress, was first introduced in March 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, a Covid-19 aid package.

Official figures show, cumulatively, that EPFO has settled more than 7.63 million Covid-19 advance claims, disbursing ₹18,698.15 crore in all since the facility was made available. EPFO has at least 50 million subscribers.