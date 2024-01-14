EPFO body recast with RSS backed group, Congress and Left trade units excluded

In an overhaul of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, the government has reconstructed its Central Board of Trustees following the conclusion of its five-year term. Three of the 10 employee representatives in EPFO belong to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.There is one member each from Hind Mazdoor Sabha, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Trade Union Coordination Centre, Self Employed Women’s Association and National Front of Indian Trade Unions, the government said in a notification issued on Friday. EPFO (HT File)

Two positions remain vacant.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Additionally, EPFO has five representatives from the central government, four from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, one from the Ministry of Finance, and 15 representatives from various state governments.

Following Friday's notification, there are currently no employee representatives from the CPI-affiliated All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) and the Congress-affiliated INTUC.

Before this, the CBT was reconstituted in November 2018. It had representatives from BMS (3 members), CITU (1 member), AITUC (1 member), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (1 member), AIUTUC (1 member) and 3 members from the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is a tripartite, statutory body established by the central government in accordance with the provisions of section 5A of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. It includes representatives from employees and employers' unions, and the government. The board serves for five years.

The board is led by the Chairman, who is the union minister of labour and employment. Other members comprise the vice chairman, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, five representatives from the central government, 15 representatives from state governments, along with 10 each from employers and employees as their respective representatives.