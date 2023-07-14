Changed your job? Here's how to change Exit Date on EPFO website

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that the employees who change their jobs can update their exit date on the PF body's website after leaving the organisation.



The EPFO on its Twitter handle shared a video describing the steps to change the exit date of an organisation.



EPFO has detailed steps to change date of exit of organisation on changing job.(File)

How to change Exit Date?



Here are the steps you need to follow to change the exit date on leaving the organisation.



1) Visit the https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ website and login using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.



2) Go to Manage and click on ‘Mark Exit’.



3) Choose the PF account number from ‘Select Employment’ dropdown.



4) Enter the Date of Exit and Reason of Exit.



5) Click Request OTP. Now, enter the OTP on Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Select checkbox.



6) Click on Update and then OK.



7) The message saing ‘Date of Exit updated successfully’ will appear.



According to the existing EPFO rules, an employee changing his/her job needs to enroll as a member for new organisation to transfer the provident fund from previous account.





EPFO added 17.20 lakh members in April

The EPFO added 17.20 lakh members on a net basis in April this year, out of which 8.47 lakh new members came under the social security coverage of the PF body for the first time, PTI quoted a labour ministry statement.



