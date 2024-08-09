 Equity fund inflows fall 9% to ₹37,113 crore in July, SIP book at record high - Hindustan Times
Equity fund inflows fall 9% to 37,113 crore in July, SIP book at record high

ByHT News Desk
Aug 09, 2024 03:32 PM IST

Monthly gross systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows hit a fresh record high of ₹23,332 crore during July.

Open-ended equity mutual fund inflows fell 8.61 per cent to 37,113.39 crore during July owing to a fall in investments in large-cap and mid-cap funds, as per the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI).

Monthly gross systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows hit a fresh record high of 23,332 crore during July.

Earlier, inflows into equity mutual funds surged by 17 per cent to 40,608.19 crore in June to a record high. Monthly gross systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows hit a fresh record high of 23,332 crore during July. These were at 21,262 crore in June.

Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, said, “Multicap funds have consistently attracted more inflows over the past three months, reaching 7,080 crore in Jul 24. Midcap funds, however, saw slower inflows this month, while small caps brought in nearly the same amount as in June 2024, around 2,000 crore. Surprisingly, large-cap funds haven't seen higher inflows compared to June 2024, but dividend yield funds, which are large-cap oriented, recorded comparatively higher inflows at 630 crore against 520 crore last month.”

He added, “SIP numbers hit a new peak at 23,332 crore, reflecting the resilience of domestic investors and their strong faith in the fundamentals of the Indian economy.”

News / Business / Equity fund inflows fall 9% to 37,113 crore in July, SIP book at record high
