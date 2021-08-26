E-Shram portal aims to document India's unorganised sector. All you need to know

The central government will launch the E-Shram portal on Thursday with an aim to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector. The National Database of Unorganised workers (E-Shram) portal will be launched at 3:30pm on August 26, Thursday, said officials familiar with the development. The logo for the E-Shram portal had earlier been unveiled earlier in the week by Bhupender Yadav, the Union minister for labour and employment.

Here's all you need to know about the E-Shram portal:

1. The E-Shram portal will maintain a database of workers in the country’s unorganised sector.

2. The workers will be able to register themselves on the portal shortly after its launch, according to the central government, with the help of their respective Aadhar card numbers and bank account details.

3. The workers would also need to fill in other important information such as date of birth, mobile number, hometown and social category.

4. "Targeted identification of the unorganised workers was a much-needed step and the portal which will be the national database of our nation builders," Yadav said at the logo-launch event.

5. Referring to the unorganised sector workers as "Shram Yogis, the builders of our nation", Yadav said that the new E-Shram portal will help take welfare schemes directly to their doorsteps.

6. The Union minister also said that "targeted delivery" and "last-mile delivery" had both been a major focus of the central government's schemes introduced in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

7. The National Database of Unorganised workers (E-Shram portal) is another key step towards achieving this "targeted delivery" mission, the labour minister said, adding that it will be a "game-changer" for the social security of millions of unorganised workers.

8. With the help of the E-Shram portal, the central government is aiming to register 38 crore unorganised workers including construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers among others.

9. A national toll-free number - 14434 - will also be launched to help and address queries of the workers who are seeking to get themselves registered.

10. The government was earlier pulled up by the Supreme Court over the delay in the launch of this portal. On June 10, the apex court bench had pressed upon the government that since only a registration “module” was to be created, why was the government taking so long for it.