Bhupender Yadav to launch e-SHRAM, portal for unorganised workforce, today

Labour minister Bhupender Yadav will be launching the e-SHRAM portal, the database of unorganised workers in the country, today.

“The e-SHRAM portal will be a game-changer for having the database of crores of unorganised workers and linking them to social security and other schemes of the government from time to time,” a government statement said. Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav had launched the logo of the said portal.

“Though it is a big challenge but as always, the entire country has risen to such type of challenges. The e-SHRAM portal would (later) be handed over to the states/Union Territories by… minister for labour & employment,” the government said.

Minister of state for labour and employment, Rameswar Teli, will also be present at the launch.

The aim is to get nearly 380 million unorganised workers across India registered over the portal. These would include construction labourers, migrant workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers and similar other sub-groups of unorganised workers.

As per Yadav, national toll-free number 14434 will also be launched alongside the portal to help the workers in the registration process. Following the registration with their Aadhar card number, bank account details and other personal information, the workers will be provided with an e-SHRAM card which will have a 12-digit unique identification number.

The government was earlier pulled up by the Supreme Court over the delay in the launch of this portal. On June 10, the apex court bench had pressed upon the government that since only a registration “module” was to be created, why was the government taking so long for it.