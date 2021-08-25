Centre to launch e-SHRAM portal on Aug 26. Details here

Union labour minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Tuesday that the Centre will launch the e-SHRAM portal on August 26 (Thursday). The portal will maintain a database of workers in the country’s unorganised sector. The workers will be able to register themselves on the portal shortly after its launch tomorrow, according to Yadav.

On Tuesday, the labour minister unveiled the logo of the E-SHRAM portal and said it will be the national database of “our nation builders, our Shram Yogis,” adding, that the portal will take welfare schemes to their doorstep.





Just two days before the e-Shram portal is launched, unveiled its logo. As envisaged by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the portal will be the national database of our nation builders, our Shram Yogis. The portal will help take welfare schemes to their doorstep. pic.twitter.com/7I52GFj86X — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) August 24, 2021

“Targeted delivery and last mile delivery, has been a major focus of the schemes of government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the National Database of Unorganised workers(E-Shram portal) is another key step towards that,” the minister said.

Here is all you need to know about the portal:

> The Centre is aiming to register 38 crore unorganised workers including construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers among others.

> Labour minister Yadav said along with the portal, a national toll free number 14434 will also be launched to help and address queries of the workers who are seeking to get themselves registered.

> Workers can register on the e-SHRAM portal through their Aadhar card number and bank account details; they need to fill other important information such as date of birth, mobile number, hometown and social category.

> Workers will be provided with an e-SHRAM card which will have a 12 digit unique number. The objective behind the move is the integration of Centre’s social security schemes.

> The details of workers will also be shared by the state government and departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON