Eternal shares surge 7.5% after CEO Deepinder Goyal exit, Q3 results

Shares of Eternal Ltd. surged to the highest in at least six weeks, a day after founder Deepinder Goyal decided to leave the corner office. Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato and outgoing CEO of Eternal. (HT)

Eternal's share price rose as much as 7.33% over previous close to an intraday high of ₹304.20 on the BSE even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained nearly 1%. That, after Goyal resigned as the CEO of the company and third-quarter results.

Consolidated net profit of the Gurugram-based company rose 72.88% over the year-ago period to ₹102 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that tripled to ₹16,135 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (21 January 2026).

Analysts polled by Bloomberg News had estimated the topline at ₹16,224 crore and the bottomline at ₹115 crore.

Eternal Q3 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue up 201.85% at ₹ 16,135 crore (Estimate: ₹ 16,224 crore)

16,135 crore (Estimate: 16,224 crore) EBITDA up 127.16% at ₹ 368 crore (Estimate: ₹ 333 crore)

368 crore (Estimate: 333 crore) EBITDA margin down 70 bps at 2.3% (Estimate: 2.1%)

Net profit up 72.88% at ₹ 102 crore (Estimate: ₹ 115 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

