Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Eternal shares surge 7.5% after CEO Deepinder Goyal exit, Q3 results

    Eternal Q3 Results FY26: Consolidated net profit rose 72.88% YoY to 102 crore, on revenue that tripled to 16,135 crore. 

    Updated on: Jan 22, 2026 10:07 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Shares of Eternal Ltd. surged to the highest in at least six weeks, a day after founder Deepinder Goyal decided to leave the corner office.

    Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato and outgoing CEO of Eternal. (HT)
    Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato and outgoing CEO of Eternal. (HT)

    Eternal's share price rose as much as 7.33% over previous close to an intraday high of 304.20 on the BSE even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained nearly 1%. That, after Goyal resigned as the CEO of the company and third-quarter results.

    Consolidated net profit of the Gurugram-based company rose 72.88% over the year-ago period to 102 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that tripled to 16,135 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (21 January 2026).

    Analysts polled by Bloomberg News had estimated the topline at 16,224 crore and the bottomline at 115 crore.

    Eternal Q3 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 201.85% at 16,135 crore (Estimate: 16,224 crore)
    • EBITDA up 127.16% at 368 crore (Estimate: 333 crore)
    • EBITDA margin down 70 bps at 2.3% (Estimate: 2.1%)
    • Net profit up 72.88% at 102 crore (Estimate: 115 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Eternal Shares Surge 7.5% After CEO Deepinder Goyal Exit, Q3 Results
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes