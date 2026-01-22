Eternal shares surge 7.5% after CEO Deepinder Goyal exit, Q3 results

Shares of Eternal Ltd. surged to the highest in at least six weeks, a day after founder Deepinder Goyal decided to leave the corner office.
Eternal's share price rose as much as 7.33% over previous close to an intraday high of ₹304.20 on the BSE even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained nearly 1%. That, after Goyal resigned as the CEO of the company and third-quarter results.
Consolidated net profit of the Gurugram-based company rose 72.88% over the year-ago period to ₹102 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, on revenue that tripled to ₹16,135 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday (21 January 2026).
Analysts polled by Bloomberg News had estimated the topline at ₹16,224 crore and the bottomline at ₹115 crore.
Eternal Q3 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 201.85% at ₹16,135 crore (Estimate: ₹16,224 crore)
EBITDA up 127.16% at ₹368 crore (Estimate: ₹333 crore)
EBITDA margin down 70 bps at 2.3% (Estimate: 2.1%)
Net profit up 72.88% at ₹102 crore (Estimate: ₹115 crore)
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.