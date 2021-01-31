EU offers guarantees for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, says UK minister
British trade minister Liz Truss said on Sunday the European Union had offered guarantees that vaccinations London had ordered would be supplied, after Brussels acknowledged it was a mistake to trigger emergency powers under the Brexit deal.
"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism ... We are pleased that the EU admitted that the article 16 invocation ... was a mistake and they are not now proceeding with that," Truss told Sky News.
"We are absolutely confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have received ressurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted."
