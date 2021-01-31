IND USA
"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism," Truss added. (REUTERS)
"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism," Truss added.
EU offers guarantees for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, says UK minister

"We are absolutely confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have received ressurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted," British trade minister Liz Truss said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:47 PM IST

British trade minister Liz Truss said on Sunday the European Union had offered guarantees that vaccinations London had ordered would be supplied, after Brussels acknowledged it was a mistake to trigger emergency powers under the Brexit deal.

"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism ... We are pleased that the EU admitted that the article 16 invocation ... was a mistake and they are not now proceeding with that," Truss told Sky News.

"We are absolutely confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have received ressurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted."

File photo for representational purpose(Bloomberg)
File photo for representational purpose(Bloomberg)
business

Emirates, DP World, Dubai Airports aim to help transport 2 billion vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:50 PM IST
In a Twitter post on Sunday, the media office cited Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Airline and chairman of Dubai Airports, as saying the three companies had formed a logistics alliance "to expedite the worldwide transport of urgently needed vaccines through Dubai".
Sabic’s stock fell 1.6% to 101 riyals by 11:53 a.m. local time, reversing its gains this year. It’s still up 63% since its trough in March of 62 riyals.(Twitter/@SABIC)
Sabic’s stock fell 1.6% to 101 riyals by 11:53 a.m. local time, reversing its gains this year. It’s still up 63% since its trough in March of 62 riyals.(Twitter/@SABIC)
business

Saudi chemical giant Sabic sees vaccinations boosting income

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The Riyadh-based firm, controlled by Saudi Aramco, said it sees the global rollout of coronavirus vaccines leading to a 2% to 5% gain in revenue this year. Pretax income will be “moderately higher” than in 2020, while capital expenditure will be similar, Sabic said in a results statement.
A high level committee (HLC) headed by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, on mines, minerals and coal sectors was constituted by the government to give recommendations.(PTI)
A high level committee (HLC) headed by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, on mines, minerals and coal sectors was constituted by the government to give recommendations.(PTI)
business

Coal India output likely to slip 4 per cent in January after months of growth

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Coal production for the month is likely to be around 60.2 million tonnes compared with the corresponding period a year ago, when the output was at 63.11 million tonnes, they said.
Reliance Industries accounted for the lion's share of the total loss..(Reuters file photo)
Reliance Industries accounted for the lion's share of the total loss..(Reuters file photo)
business

Nine of 10 most valued firms lose 3.96 lakh crore in market valuation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:09 PM IST
TCS had on Monday surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.
The automaker has also achieved a significant milestone of clocking total sales of over 50,000 units.(Reuters)
The automaker has also achieved a significant milestone of clocking total sales of over 50,000 units.(Reuters)
business

India: Toyota sales surge 92 percent, 11,126 units in January

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The company had clocked domestic sales at 5,804 units in January last year.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the potential new partnership would "bring enormous economic benefits for the people of Britain".(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the potential new partnership would "bring enormous economic benefits for the people of Britain".(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
business

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:26 AM IST
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will formally request Monday for Britain to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a market representing half a billion people and roughly 13.5 percent of the global economy.
People walk along a high street of closed shops in Fleetwood, northwest England, on January 29, 2021 as life continues in Britain's third coronavirus lockdown. - UK citizens and permanent residents flying back from 22 countries deemed at "high risk" from Covid-19 variants must soon quarantine in hotels under new rules announced on January 27. The announcement came as the government signalled a current national lockdown would stay in force until at least March 8. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)(AFP)
People walk along a high street of closed shops in Fleetwood, northwest England, on January 29, 2021 as life continues in Britain's third coronavirus lockdown. - UK citizens and permanent residents flying back from 22 countries deemed at "high risk" from Covid-19 variants must soon quarantine in hotels under new rules announced on January 27. The announcement came as the government signalled a current national lockdown would stay in force until at least March 8. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)(AFP)
business

Growing number of UK firms face bankruptcy as lockdown drags

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The UK is back under severe lockdown restrictions following a spike in coronavirus cases in December.
On Thursday, Cohen got into a heated debate with blogger Dave Portnoy, who founded the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports.(REUTERS)
On Thursday, Cohen got into a heated debate with blogger Dave Portnoy, who founded the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports.(REUTERS)
business

Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar

Reuters, Boston
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:00 AM IST
"I’m going to take a break for now," Cohen said on Twitter late on Friday, citing "personal threats." His account no longer appeared on Saturday, and a spokeswoman for Cohen's Point72 Asset Management confirmed it was closed.
The latest Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Friday, said gold has emerged as a “safe-haven investment” in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced economic uncertainties, with prices increasing by 26.2% in November, 2020 as compared to December, 2019.(Reuters)
The latest Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Friday, said gold has emerged as a “safe-haven investment” in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced economic uncertainties, with prices increasing by 26.2% in November, 2020 as compared to December, 2019.(Reuters)
business

Centre may slash customs duty on gold

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Customs field formations across the country have reported large-scale smuggling of gold mainly because of lucrative margins.
The suit also alleges that Google and Facebook conspired to further their dominance with a secret agreement, referring to a suit filed in December.(Reuters)
The suit also alleges that Google and Facebook conspired to further their dominance with a secret agreement, referring to a suit filed in December.(Reuters)
business

US media group drags Google and FB to court

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The company, HD Media, owns several papers in the state, including the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington and the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
GameStop shares rocketed nearly 70% on Friday and over the past three weeks, they've delivered a stupefying 1,600% gain.(Bloomberg)
GameStop shares rocketed nearly 70% on Friday and over the past three weeks, they've delivered a stupefying 1,600% gain.(Bloomberg)
business

For GameStop day traders, the moment they've dreamed about

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Day traders, mobilized on a Reddit chatroom, have poured about all the money they can find into the stocks of GameStop and a few other beaten-down companies.
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
business

Robinhood’s meteoric rise feels the pull of Wall Street physics

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:43 PM IST
A drama that began with a quirky jump in GameStop Corp.’s shares this month has grown into a full-blown rebellion of retail investors against Wall Street’s status quo and left Robinhood, long their beloved brokerage, caught between customers and the cold demands of finance’s gatekeepers.
Without disclosing the source of its information to back up its claim, CFMA said it has learned that more than 10 other mutual funds want to put their losses on unitholders' heads and are only waiting for the Supreme Court verdict.(Bloomberg News)
Without disclosing the source of its information to back up its claim, CFMA said it has learned that more than 10 other mutual funds want to put their losses on unitholders' heads and are only waiting for the Supreme Court verdict.(Bloomberg News)
business

CFMA claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing 15 lakh cr loss

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:36 PM IST
In a press release, CFMA (Chennai Financial Markets & Accountability) said the judiciary is the only hope for over three crore unitholders of various mutual fund schemes in the country, including those who had invested in Franklin Templeton schemes.
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
business

India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday expressed concern over lower sovereign rating assigned by agencies like Fitch, S&P and Moody's to India despite its strong economic fundamentals.
