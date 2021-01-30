European Union tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry
The European Union introduced tighter rules Friday on exports of COVID-19 vaccines that could hit shipments to nations like the United Kingdom, deepening a dispute with London over scarce supplies of potentially lifesaving shots.
But amid an outcry in Northern Ireland and the UK, the European Commission made clear the new measure will not trigger controls on vaccines shipments produced in the 27-nation bloc to the small territory that is part of United Kingdom bordering EU member Ireland.
Under the post-Brexit deal, EU products should still be able to travel unhindered from the bloc to Northern Ireland.
“In the process of finalization of this measure, the Commission will ensure that the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol is unaffected," the EU's executive arm said in a statement late Friday.
Amid a dispute with Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and British leader Boris Johnson had an unexpected phone call, during which the UK prime minister “expressed his grave concerns about the potential impact which the steps the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have," a statement from the British government read.
The EU unveiled its plans to tighten rules on exports of coronavirus vaccines produced inside the bloc amid fears some of the doses it secured from AstraZeneca could be diverted elsewhere. The measure could be used to block shipments to many non-EU countries and ensure that any exporting company based in the EU will first have to submit their plans to national authorities.
The UK and Northern Ireland governments immediately lashed out at the move, saying the bloc invoked an emergency clause in its divorce deal with Britain to introducing controls on exports to Northern Ireland. Goods are supposed to flow freely between the EU and Northern Ireland under special arrangements for the U.K. region designed to protect the peace process on the island of Ireland.
But the EU later said it was not invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol allowing either side to override parts of their deal.
“The Commission is not triggering the safeguard clause,” it said in its statement, adding that the restricting regulations have yet to be finalized and won't be adopted before Saturday.
The phone call between von der Leyen and Johnson somewhat eased what was quickly becoming a diplomatic flashpoint.
“We agreed on the principle that there should not be restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities," von der Leyen said in a statement.
The EU hit out at AstraZeneca this week after the company said it would only supply 31 million doses of vaccine in initial shipments, instead of the 80 million doses it had hoped to deliver. Brussels claimed AstraZeneca would supply even less than that, just one-quarter of the doses due between January and March — and member countries began to complain.
The European Commission is concerned that doses meant for Europe might have been diverted from an AstraZeneca plant on the continent to the U.K., where two other company sites are located. The EU also wants doses at two sites in Britain to be made available to European citizens.
“The UK has legally-binding agreements with vaccine suppliers and it would not expect the EU, as a friend and ally, to do anything to disrupt the fulfilment of these contracts,” the UK said.
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told Germany’s Die Welt newspaper this week that the U.K. government helped create the vaccine developed with Oxford University and signed its contract three months before the EU did. Soriot said that under the British contract, vaccines produced at U.K. sites must go to the U.K. first.
To head off similar disputes and allay fears that vaccines might be diverted, the Commission introduced the measures to tighten rules on the exports of shots produced in EU countries. The “vaccine export transparency mechanism″ will be used at least until the end of March to control shipments to non-EU countries.
The EU insisted that’s not an export ban, although it could be used to block shipments to the UK or many other non-EU countries. Many poorer nations and close neighbors are exempt.
Officials said it is intended to ensure EU member nations get the shots they bought from producers. The World Health Organization criticized the new EU export rules as “not helpful.”
Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other WHO officials warned of supply-chain disruptions that could ripple through the world and potentially stall the fight against COVID-19.
The “advanced purchasing agreement” with the EU was signed in August, before the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had been properly tested. The European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine on Friday, making it the third authorized for use by EU nations.
Earlier, the 27-nation bloc and AstraZeneca made public a heavily redacted version of their vaccine deal that’s at the heart of a dispute over the delivery schedule.
The contract, agreed to last year by the European Commission and the drugmaker, allows the EU’s member countries to buy 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with an option for a further 100 million doses. It’s one of several contracts the EU’s executive branch has with vaccine makers to secure a total of more than 2 billion shots.
As part of an “advanced purchase agreement” with companies, the EU said it has invested 2.7 billion euros ($3.8 billion), including 336 million ($408 million) to finance the production of AstraZeneca’s serum at four factories.
Much of the 41-page document made public was blacked out, making it very difficult to establish which side is in the right. Details about the price of the vaccine were notably redacted. The U.K. is thought to be paying far more for the vaccine than EU countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case for fresh review of bad loans after pandemic
- The survey said another clean-up of bank balance sheets is necessary when the ongoing forbearance is discontinued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All jobs lost due to Covid may not return even after recovery
- The survey said that efforts must be made for front-ended fiscal spending to generate high-paying jobs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European Union tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEA lists lockdown dividend, PM-JAY in highlights of survey
- He was referring to the sharp contraction of Indian economy by 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30, followed by recovery in contraction to 7.5% in the September quarter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid under-performance concerns, hike in public health spending key
- The economic survey outlined that on quality, access of health care, India was ranked 145th out of 180. Some pacific islands, Nepal and Pakistan ranked below India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Restructuring export basket on lines of Bangladesh must to boost growth
- Bangladesh’s exports grew at 8.6% in the last decade (2011-2019), whereas India’s export growth was a paltry 0.9%.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop executives sit on $1.3 billion gain from trading frenzy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme to open for subscription from Monday. Details here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most-valued domestic firm, again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hothi: The Indian American who sued Elon Musk
- Randeep Hothi is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Berkeley. He's part of a global group that has vehemently criticised Elon Musk and Tesla. This group made up of ex-Tesla employees, students like Hothi, and other professionals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight core industries' output contracts 1.3% in Dec 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSNL employees' union alleges management failure in implementing revival package
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRFC shares make weak debut: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aircraft movements, passenger traffic predicted to reach pre-Covid levels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk fails to get Indian American student's defamation lawsuit thrown out
- Randeep Hothi, a University of Michigan graduate student known as “@skabooshka” on Twitter, drew Musk’s wrath two years ago after two incidents, both of which Hothi claims were harmless.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox