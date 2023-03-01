Home / Business / Eventbrite Inc to slash its workforce and move 30% job roles to India, Spain

Eventbrite Inc to slash its workforce and move 30% job roles to India, Spain

business
Updated on Mar 01, 2023 06:22 AM IST

The company joins a growing list of firms in corporate America - from tech companies and Wall Street banks to online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc - that have reduced their workforce in the face of recessionary fears.

Eventbrite said it also plans to relocate about 30% of the remaining roles, including moving certain development roles to Spain and India.(Eventbrite)
Eventbrite said it also plans to relocate about 30% of the remaining roles, including moving certain development roles to Spain and India.(Eventbrite)
Reuters |

Eventbrite Inc said on Tuesday it will eliminate about 8% of the company's workforce, as the ticketing service provider looks to cut costs amid worries of an economic downturn.

Shares of the company were up nearly 3% at $9 in extended trading.

The company joins a growing list of firms in corporate America - from tech companies and Wall Street banks to online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc - that have reduced their workforce in the face of recessionary fears.

Also read: Twitter sacks at least 200 employees in latest round of layoffs: Report

Eventbrite said it also plans to relocate about 30% of the remaining roles, including moving certain development roles to Spain and India from Argentina and the U.S. The company added it will relocate nearly all of the customer support and operations roles to locations outside the U.S.

As of December 31, 2022, Eventbrite had 881 full-time employees, of which 508 were in the United States and the rest in other locations. The company expects the entire process to be completed by the end of the year.

The ticketing service provider expects to incur total costs associated with the restructuring plan of about $12 million to $20 million, pre-tax.

Also read: The recent layoffs and the future of US tech

Separately, Eventbrite reported a 20% rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from improvement in paid ticket volumes.

The company expects full-year 2023 revenue to be between $312 million and $330 million, compared with $260.9 million in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
job loss job crisis
job loss job crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out