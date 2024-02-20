 Ex-Amazon recruiter reveals this major mistake job seekers make in resumes - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ex-Amazon recruiter reveals this major mistake job seekers make in resumes

Ex-Amazon recruiter reveals this major mistake job seekers make in resumes

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 08:50 AM IST

This mistake is happening from the junior level “all the way up to the C-suite”, the recruiter said.

Former Amazon recruiter Lindsay Mustain said that there is one mistake that job seekers make again and again in their resumes. Speaking to CNBC Make It, she said that the flaw is “Miss America answers”- remarks made at beauty pageants. The CEO of career coaching company Talent Paradigm said that she has spent at least two decades in talent acquisition and has looked at “literally a million” resumes but generic statements in the resume are a very big mistake which she sees all the time.

This is the number one mistake job seekers make in their resume.
This is the number one mistake job seekers make in their resume.

Lindsay Mustain said that this is happening from the junior level “all the way up to the C-suite”. This is preventing job seekers from standing out in the list. She said, “I had stakeholder meetings with people” is an example of a Miss America answer. They’re like a glorified job description... adding that, you just look like somebody who’s filling a seat."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: When Google offered 300% hike to retain employee who wanted to work at…

What you can do to correct this mistake?

The former Amazon recruiter said that this mistake can easily be corrected if job seekers quantify and list their accomplishments in place of descriptions of their role and experience.

“If somebody is fixing tickets on a help desk,” she said, adding, “I’ve solved 30 customers’ problems a day” is a good metric to start with. Candidates can take it even further, though, and think about what they were able to accomplish in a year. Thirty problems a day, 20 days a month, 12 months per year is 7,200 problems solved altogether."

The “more metrics and analytics you can add to your resume, the more impressive,” she said.

Recruiters only have a few seconds to look at your resume as they are likely “handling somewhere between 15 to 25” job openings at once, she said, continuing, “The average applicants per job is 250, which means they’re dealing with tens of thousands of applicants.”

Quantifying the accomplishments makes the recruiters’ eyes go straight to the numbers when they are reviewing. They’ll know how much value you added to your previous employers immediately, Mustain told CNBC Make It.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On