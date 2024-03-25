 Ex-Google recruiter's advice for job interviews: Don't say you work too hard as… - Hindustan Times
Ex-Google recruiter's advice for job interviews: Don't say you work too hard as…

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2024 09:05 AM IST

Using negative statements about your former colleagues during a job interview is also a major red flag as well.

A former Google recruiter shared the major red flags that can possibly cost job seekers their shot at their dream job. Nolan Church- who worked as a recruiter at Google and DoorDash for six years- said that there are some major things that can affect how an interviewer looks at you. Speaking to CNBC Make It, he said, "To begin with, when an interviewer asks what you can improve on, don’t use phrases that make it sound like you think you have nothing to learn. These can be phrases like 'I work too hard' or ‘I’m a perfectionist’. They’re framed as character flaws when, really, they’re compliments."

The former Google recruiter said that it is not right to respond to queries with “I don't know”.
The former Google recruiter said that it is not right to respond to queries with "I don't know".

These phrases can make you look “inauthentic”, he said, adding, "They could think you’re either not being honest about who you are as a person or you genuinely think you can’t get better as a worker. I’m not hiring you to be perfect. I’m hiring you to grow with us.”

Should you talked about your former colleagues in a job interview?

Using negative statements about your former colleagues during a job interview is also a major red flag, he said as “anything that transfers blame from you to someone else is bad. The people you want to work with take full ownership and accountability.”

“You want to work with people who have the self-awareness to know when they were wrong and to update their own mental models to fix it,” he added.

Don't say ‘I don’t know' in a job interview

The former Google recruiter said that it is not right to respond to queries with “I don't know” because recruiters want a job seeker who is interested in finding the solution to the problem. But if you are a fresher, you can say “I don’t know, but here’s how I’d figure it out” instead, he said.

