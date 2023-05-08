Fever Network announces advertising price hike: Effective from 1st May

With the industry volumes back to pre-covid levels, Fever Network announces price hike to the tune of 25% across all its radio brands. The Fever Network (operated by HT Media Ltd.) comprises of four distinct radio stations – Fever 104 FM, Punjabi Fever, Radio Nasha and Radio One. While Fever FM and Radio Nasha are leaders in the Hindi Contemporary Hit Radio (CHR) and Retro Bollywood space respectively, Radio One is a pioneer in the international format. Punjabi Fever is the only Punjabi radio station in Delhi. For advertising queries, you can reach out to Rohit.kalra@fever.fm, Anupam.paul@fever.fm

The coming together of the four brands positions the network as the strongest radio player with three stations each in Delhi & Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata. Apart from the above Fever network is present in Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and in 7 cities of UP. Fever network spans across 22 stations and 15 cities, reaching 35MN listeners with a cumulative digital reach of 6MN, while providing the widest array of content, music and advertising options for audiences and advertisers.

Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd says, “Advertiser’s confidence, on Radio in general and Fever network in particular, is back and that has resulted in higher inventory demand in most of our markets. We are committed to providing the best advertising environment to our customers without compromising on the content experience of our audience. The ever-increasing demand for inventory has thus necessitated the need for price increase across our markets.”

