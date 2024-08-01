Firstcry IPO: Price band at ₹440-465. Check issue details, key dates here
Firstcry IPO: The date of subscription is scheduled for August 6 and the IPO will close on August 8.
Brainbees Solutions Ltd, that runs omnichannel children's clothing enterprises under FirstCry brand, has fixed price band of its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹440 to ₹465 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The date of subscription is scheduled for August 6 and the IPO will close on August 8. The allocation to anchor investors for the Firstcry IPO is scheduled to take place on August 5.
Read more: Jet fuel prices hiked by 2%, commercial LPG cylinders to cost more: Details
Firstcry IPO details:
Floor price and cap price are 220 times and 232.50 times the face value of the equity shares respectively. The IPO lot size is 32 equity shares and in multiples of 32 equity shares thereafter.
Read more: Did you miss ITR filing July 31 deadline? Penalties you need to pay now
In the IPO, not less than 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Firstcry IPO allotment:
The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on August 9 and the company will initiate refunds on August 12.
Read more: Boeing's new CEO is aerospace veteran Robert ‘Kelly’ Ortberg: 10 points on him
The shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on August 13.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.