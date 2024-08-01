Firstcry IPO: Price band at 440-465. Check issue details, key dates here

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, that runs omnichannel children's clothing enterprises under FirstCry brand, has fixed price band of its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹440 to ₹465 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The date of subscription is scheduled for August 6 and the IPO will close on August 8. The allocation to anchor investors for the Firstcry IPO is scheduled to take place on August 5. Firstcry IPO: The allocation to anchor investors for the Firstcry IPO is scheduled to take place on August 5.(File Photo)

Firstcry IPO details:

Floor price and cap price are 220 times and 232.50 times the face value of the equity shares respectively. The IPO lot size is 32 equity shares and in multiples of 32 equity shares thereafter.

In the IPO, not less than 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Firstcry IPO allotment:

The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on August 9 and the company will initiate refunds on August 12.

The shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day. The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on August 13.