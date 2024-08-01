Jet fuel prices hiked by 2%, commercial LPG cylinders to cost more: Details

Jet fuel price was hiked 2 per cent and the rate of commercial LPG 19-kg cylinder has been raised by ₹6.5 in the monthly revision in line with international oil price trends. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked ₹1,827.34 per kilolitre to ₹97,975.72 per kl, as per a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to ₹91,650.34 per kl from ₹89,908.31 previously. The rate of commercial LPG 19-kg cylinder has been raised by ₹ 6.5.

This marks the second straight monthly increase in jet fuel rates. ATF prices were on hiked by 1.2 per cent ( ₹1,179.37 per kl) in July which was was followed a steep 6.5 per cent ( ₹6,673.87 per kl) reduction on June 1.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Commercial LPG rates

Oil firms increased the price of commercial LPG by ₹6.5 to ₹1,652.50 per 19-kg cylinder which follows four monthly price reductions in which rates were cut ₹148 per 19-kg cylinder. In Mumbai, commercial LPG now costs ₹1,605 per 19-kg cylinder which is priced at ₹1,764.50 in Kolkata and ₹1,817 in Chennai.

These prices are revised on the first of every month by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.