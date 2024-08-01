Boeing's new CEO is aerospace veteran Robert ‘Kelly’ Ortberg: 10 points on him

Boeing named aerospace veteran Robert "Kelly" Ortberg its next CEO who earlier lead aviation communications and electronics supplier Rockwell Collins's integration into United Technologies, which then merged with Raytheon to become RTX. His appointment comes at a time when Boeing has reported a hefty loss on continued operational problems. Boeing's new CEO Robert "Kelly" Ortberg. Boeing named the former Rockwell Collins chief its next CEO.(AFP)

Here are 10 points on Robert "Kelly" Ortberg:

1. The 64-year-old retired from RTX in 2021.

2. Robert "Kelly" Ortberg is an engineer seasoned in aerospace and an outsider to Boeing.

3. His appointment will take effect on August 8 and comes as Boeing attempts to rebound from a series of safety and quality control problems which has increased scrutiny of the company.

4. Boeing's second-quarter results showed a loss of $1.4 billion, compared with a loss of $149 million in the year-ago period.

5. Boeing has also experienced deep losses on several defense contracts due to supply chain problems as well as higher engineering costs and technical issues.

6. The company has been in the hot seat since a January incident in which a 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing after a fuselage panel blew out mid-flight.

7. Outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun unexpectedly ascended to CEO in January 2020 after the ouster of Dennis Muilenburg amid fallout from the MAX crashes.

8. Dave Calhoun appeared poised to stay on as CEO to 2028 until the Alaska Airlines incident sparked outrage. David Calhoun announced on March 25 that he would step down by the end of this year.

9. Boeing chairman Steve Mollenkopf described Robert "Kelly" Ortberg as “an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry”.

10. Robert "Kelly" Ortberg said he was “extremely honored and humbled to join this iconic company.” He said, "There is much work to be done, and I'm looking forward to getting started."