Flair Writing Share Price LIVE updates: How the company plans to invest the IPO proceeds
Flair Writing Share Price Live Updates: The IPO had opened for subscriptions from November 22 to 24, and the issue was subscribed 46.68 times
Flair Writing Industries, which owns the over 45-year-old flagship brand 'Flair' got its initial public offering (IPO) listed on bourses on Friday, December 1. The IPO had opened for subscriptions from November 22 to 24.
On the last day of the subscription, the issue was subscribed 46.68 times. It had received bids for 67,28,33,455 shares against 1,44,13,188 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 115.60 times, while the portion for non institutional investors received 33.37 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) attracted 13.01 times subscription.
Flair Writing's IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹292 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares worth up to ₹301 crore by promoters and promoter group entities.
The issue had a price band of ₹288-304 a share.
The company, which owns the over 45-year-old flagship brand 'Flair', is among the top three players in the overall writing instruments industry with a market share of about nine per cent as of March 2023.
It manufactures and distributes writing instruments, including pens, stationery products, and calculators, and has also diversified into manufacturing houseware products and steel bottles.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Ltd) and Axis Capital Ltd were the book-running lead managers to the IPO.
- Dec 01, 2023 11:56 AM IST
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for setting up a manufacturing facility for writing instruments at Valsad district in Gujarat, funding the company's capital expenditure and subsidiary Flair Writing Equipments Pvt Ltd (FWEPL).Dec 01, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Flair Writing Share Price LIVE updates: Company's market valuation at ₹4,771.25 crore in early trade
Shares of pen maker Flair Writing Industries made a stunning debut on Friday, listing with a premium of over 65 per cent against the issue price of ₹304. The stock made its debut at ₹503, registering a jump of 65.45 per cent, on the BSE. It further rallied 69 per cent to ₹514.
At the NSE, it was listed at ₹501, up 64.80 per cent.
The company's market valuation stood at ₹4,771.25 crore during the morning trade.Dec 01, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Flair Writing Share Price LIVE updates: Shares had opened 64.8% higher than issue price
Flair Writing share price had opened at ₹501 per share, 64.8% higher than the issue price of ₹304, and on the BSE, Flair Writing shares listed at ₹503 apiece.Dec 01, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Flair Writing Share Price LIVE updates: Share trading in red on BSE and NSE
The share price of Flair Writing is currently trading in red on BSE Sensex and NSE. On BSE, the share is trading at ₹452.70 on BSE and ₹450.90 on the NSETopics
