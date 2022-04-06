Forbes Billionaires List 2022: Know the women billionaires of India

Savitri Jindal, chairperson of the Jindal Group, is the richest woman in India, according to the Forbes' Billionaires List 2022, with a net worth of $17.7 billion. A total of 11 Indian women, with 4 newcomers, joined the global rich list this year. Among the fresh faces was Falguni Nayar, the CEO of beauty and fashion giant Nykaa, who climbed up the billionaires club after a successful IPO in November last year.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, cosmetics giant L'Oréal's founder's granddaughter, was listed as the richest woman in the world this year – with a net worth of $74.8 billion, according to the report. Meyers' net worth increased significantly in the past two years, from $48.9 billion in 2020.

There are a total of 327 women on the Forbes billionaires list this year. Meyers was followed by Alice Walton ($65.3 billion), the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Julia Koch ($60 billion) of the Koch industries and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott ($43.5 billion), who recently donated $12.5 billion to more than 1,250 organizations.

In India, women billionaires were largely from the pharmaceutical sectors, among others. Prominent faces on the list also included Leena Tewari, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Smita Crishna-Godrej, among others.

Here's the list of Indian women on the Forbes Billionaires List 2022:

Rank Name Net Worth Source 91. Savitri Jindal $17.7 billion Steel 637. Falguni Nayar $4.5 billion Fashion and retail 778. Leena Tewari $3.8 billion Pharmaceuticals 913. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw $3.3 billion Biopharmaceuticals 1238. Smita Crishna-Godrej $2.5 billion Consumer goods 1579. Anu Aga $1.9 billion Engineering 1645. Mudula Parekh $1.8 billion Manufacturing 1729. Radha Vembu $1.7 billion Business software 2076. Sara George Muthoot $1.4 billion Finance 2448. Kavita Singhania $1.1 billion Cement 2578. Bhawari Bai Surana $1 billion Pharmaceutical

