Foxconn steps up Tamil Nadu investment with ₹15,000 crore more committed

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., which operates as Foxconn globally, has decided to invest ₹15,000 crore more in Tamil Nadu to build on its already sprawling electronics manufacturing operations in the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Foxconn's India representative Robert Wu in Chennai on Monday, 13 October 2025. (Guidance_TN/X)

As part of the investment, the Apple Inc. supplier will set up at India's first Foxconn Desk at Guidance Tamil Nadu. It will serve as the nerve centre for Foxconn in India, to fast-track projects, facilitate investor engagement and ensure “mission-mode” execution across ongoing and future projects.

The new investment for AI and value-added manufacturing, R&D and allied areas — will also create 14,000 high-value engineering jobs in Tamil Nadu, according to a Guidance Tamil Nadu post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday (13 October 2025).

The announcement came after a meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Foxconn's India representative Robert Wu in Chennai.

Foxconn In India Foxconn Group's presence in India dates back to 2017 when it first started assembling iPhones in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Today, it operates at least 12 factories in India, manufacturing a range of Apple Inc. products — from the latest iPhones to AirPods, as well as packaging and USB-C cables and charging bricks for them.

The company is expanding its facility in Devanahalli, Karnataka, with a 300-acre campus, which will be one of its largest facilities outside of China.

By some estimates, Foxconn has invested a total of $1.4-1.5 billion in India to create 80,000 jobs, not including the Tamil Nadu investment and job creation announced today.

Foxconn in Tamil Nadu “Yet another major boost for Tamil Nadu's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector…," state Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, who was in the room when Stalin and Wu met, wrote on X. “Foxconn will bring its next phase of value-added manufacturing, R&D integration and AI-led advanced tech operations to Tamil Nadu.”

“The first-ever Foxconn Desk in India will in India will ensure seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution! We are setting the stage for Dravidian Model 2.0.”

Apart from the Sriperumbudur facility which is Foxconn's main iPhone plant in India, the Taiwanese company has proposed a new component and display module hub in Oragadam near Chennai. That's significant since that signals a move from assembling to actually manufacturing an iPhone in India. Apple's largest supplier is also reportedly considering a battery facility in the state.