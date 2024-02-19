 From February 26, airlines will have to follow this new rule for your luggage - Hindustan Times
News / Business / From February 26, airlines will have to follow this new rule for your luggage

From February 26, airlines will have to follow this new rule for your luggage

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 07:50 AM IST

New luggage rule for airlines: At present, monitoring continues at six major airports, it said.

Aviation security regulator Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has asked all seven Indian airlines to deliver baggage to the passengers at airports withing 30 minutes of landing. The rule will be implemented from February 26 and airlines- Air India, Indigo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, AIX Connect and Air India Express - have been told to follow the directive. This comes as BCAS monitored the time of arrival of baggage at six major airports- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru- in January. The directions were given by Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

New luggage rule for airlines: The aviation security regulator has set a deadline of February 26 for the airlines.(Reuters)
New luggage rule for airlines: The aviation security regulator has set a deadline of February 26 for the airlines.(Reuters)

“Since the beginning of the review exercise, the performance of all airlines has been monitored on a weekly basis and has improved, but is not as per the mandates. The mandates require the first baggage to arrive at the baggage belt within 10 minutes of shutting off the aircraft engine and the last bag within 30 minutes of the same,” the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

At present, monitoring continues at six major airports, it said.

“However, BCAS has directed the airlines to ensure that the mandated levels are achieved in all airports where they fly,” the ministry informed.

These requirements are part of the operation, management and delivery agreement (OMDA). The Airports Authority of India signed the same with major airports such as Delhi and Mumbai at the time of privatisation around 20 years ago.

