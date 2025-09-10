Decoded: Apple iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate sensor & Watch Ultra 3

The standard iPhone 17 is flanked by the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max with new back designs, as well as an all-new iPhone Air, an ultra-thin design measuring just 5.6 mm that Tim Cook described as Apple’s thinnest smartphone and one that he expected to be “a game changer”.

As Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook took to the stage to get the tech giant’s most significant product launch underway , he underlined that “design for us goes beyond just look or feel”. It indeed is a factor of design that the iPhone Air joins the iPhone portfolio, and updates to the Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro allow for the addition of a number of new capabilities, without increasing the footprint of either. As has been the case in previous years, Apple has showcased four next-generation iPhones, but that’s where the continuity ends.

These iPhones are set to go on sale later this month in most countries, including India. The rejuvenated smartphone portfolio in particular should hold Apple in good stead against increased competition from Samsung, and Chinese brands including Xiaomi and OnePlus.

Pivoting from the portfolio as it used to be, Apple is retaining one screen size for the standard, colourful iPhone, the iPhone 17, but in a larger 6.3-inch screen size (instead of the 6.1-inch size) while adding adaptive refresh rate ProMotion technology and new camera hardware, including versatile selfie orientation. This runs the A19 chip, a 3-nanometer architecture chip, with a promise of better battery stamina, up to 20% faster than an iPhone 16, and a faster neural engine for artificial intelligence (AI) processing.

Prices of the iPhone 17 start at ₹82,900, with 256GB being the minimum storage spec.

The iPhone Air era begins Apple is replacing the larger screen option (the iPhone 16 Plus, a last of its kind) with a 6.5-inch screen size iPhone Air that should catch your attention with its slim form factor. Think of this as an ode to the original MacBook Air, which Steve Jobs had pulled out of a manila envelope at a keynote in 2008, and something Macs and iPads have held on to in recent years.

A titanium frame with ceramic shield is why Apple calls this their most durable iPhone yet. The ultra slim phone gets a 6.5-inch ProMotion display, a 48-megapixel Fusion camera including 2x telephoto with machine learning as well as a low light mode, and the latest gen A19 Pro chip, underlined by what Apple calls “MacBook Pro levels of compute”, referencing this chip’s performance promise.

iPhone Air is e-SIM only, worldwide. Apple claims an all-day battery life, and prices start at ₹1,19,900 in India.