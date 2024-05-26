 FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and products in India: ‘Not permitted’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and products in India: ‘Not permitted’

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2024 09:12 AM IST

The top food regulatory authority said it has not permitted the processing or selling of human milk under FSS Act, 2006.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a stern warning on Friday against selling human milk and its products, noting that the commercialization of mother's milk is not permitted in the country.

FSSAI prohibits commercialization of mother's milk in country(Unsplash)
FSSAI prohibits commercialization of mother's milk in country(Unsplash)

“This office is in receipt of representations from various registered societies regarding commercialization of human milk and its products. In this regard, it may be noted that FSSAI has not permitted the processing and / or selling of human milk under FSS Act, 2006 and rules/regulations made there under,” it said in an advisory note.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- Nestle adds sugar to infant milk, cereal products sold in several countries including India, study claims

All activities related to the commercialization of human milk and its products must be immediately stopped, it added.

Any violation of this directive may result in action against the food business operators (FBOs) as per the FSS Act, 2006, and its associated rules and regulations, the top food regulatory body said.

FSSAI also asked licensing authorities to not give approval to such units involved in sale of human milk. “The State and Central Licensing Authorities should ensure that no license/registration is granted to such FBOs involved in the processing or selling of 'Mother's milk/Human milk.”

ALSO READ- Amul: 50 yrs of a milk revolution that changed Indian cooperative enterprises forever

Is donation of human milk allowed?

According to national guidelines, Donor Human Milk (DHM) cannot be used for commercial purposes. It must be provided to newborns and infants admitted to health facilities with Comprehensive Lactation Management Centres (CLMCs).

ALSO READ- ICMR says avoid milk tea; suggests when to drink tea and coffee, raises concern over excess consumption in new guideline

The donation of human breast milk should be done freely and voluntarily, without any monetary benefits to the donor. The donated milk is meant to be used free of charge to feed newborns and infants of other mothers in the hospital, the government regulations say.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and products in India: ‘Not permitted’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On