FSSAI warns against sale of human milk and products in India: ‘Not permitted’

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a stern warning on Friday against selling human milk and its products, noting that the commercialization of mother's milk is not permitted in the country.

“This office is in receipt of representations from various registered societies regarding commercialization of human milk and its products. In this regard, it may be noted that FSSAI has not permitted the processing and / or selling of human milk under FSS Act, 2006 and rules/regulations made there under,” it said in an advisory note.

All activities related to the commercialization of human milk and its products must be immediately stopped, it added.

Any violation of this directive may result in action against the food business operators (FBOs) as per the FSS Act, 2006, and its associated rules and regulations, the top food regulatory body said.

FSSAI also asked licensing authorities to not give approval to such units involved in sale of human milk. “The State and Central Licensing Authorities should ensure that no license/registration is granted to such FBOs involved in the processing or selling of 'Mother's milk/Human milk.”

Is donation of human milk allowed?

According to national guidelines, Donor Human Milk (DHM) cannot be used for commercial purposes. It must be provided to newborns and infants admitted to health facilities with Comprehensive Lactation Management Centres (CLMCs).

The donation of human breast milk should be done freely and voluntarily, without any monetary benefits to the donor. The donated milk is meant to be used free of charge to feed newborns and infants of other mothers in the hospital, the government regulations say.