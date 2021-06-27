Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel prices at record levels: States where petrol is over 100 a litre mark

Bihar is latest to join the list of 11 states and union territories where petrol price has crossed the ₹100 a litre mark. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of ₹98.46 a litre, while diesel is now priced at ₹88.90 per litre.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A man looks at the counter as his car is filled with fuel at a petrol pump in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)

The prices of petrol and diesel have been constantly inceasing for the past few months. While the opposition parties and commons man have been raising their voices against the relentless hike, the government has not said anything on stopping the rise or bring the price down.

Bihar is the latest to join the list of states where petrol is being soled at over 100. The prices have been increasing since May 4, a day after the results of the Assembly elections were announced. Before that, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) which decide the price at 6am everyday, had not increased the fuel price for 18 days.

Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise, according to a price notification by the OMCs on Sunday. It was the second price hike in two days and 31st in the last 54 days.

Including Bihar, there are 11 states and union territories now where petrol is being sold at over 100 a litre in some towns. These are Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

  • Petrol is selling at 100.14 per litre in Patna
  • In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, the price of the fuel is 100.09 a litre
  • In Punjab, there are four cities where petrol has crossed the mark of concern of 100 per litre. There cites are Moga ( 100), Mohali ( 100.20), Ferozpur ( 100,03) and Rupnagar ( 100.19)
  • In Tamil Nadu's Salem too, the petrol has touched the 100 a litre mark
  • In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, both petrol and diesel have crossed the 100 mark. Petrol was being sold there at 109.30 per litre and diesel at 101.85 a litre
  • Apart from these, petrol is retailing at more than 100 a litre in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Banswara, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Hyderabad, Leh, Imphal, Kalahandi, Sopore and Baramulla
  • In Mumbai, petrol now costs 104.56 a litre - the costliest among metro cities - and diesel is retailing at 96.42
  • In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of 98.46 a litre, while diesel is now priced at 88.90 per litre

