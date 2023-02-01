Home / Business / ‘Fulfils dreams of…’: PM Modi hails FM Sitharaman's ‘Amrit Kaal' budget

‘Fulfils dreams of…’: PM Modi hails FM Sitharaman's ‘Amrit Kaal' budget

business
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Budget 2023: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures including a raise in the personal income tax rebate limit to ₹7 lakh under a new tax regime.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Union Budget 2023 which was presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

“First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers”, he said in his address.

“This year's Budget infuses new energy to India's development trajectory”, he said.

“Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, 'Vishvakarma' are the creators of this country. For the first time scheme related to training & support for 'Vishvakarma' has been brought in the budget”, the prime minister added.

"The government has taken several steps to make the lives of women, in rural and urban areas, easy. Women's self-help groups will further enhance them. Special savings scheme will be started empowering women in households," the PM said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
budget budget 2023
budget budget 2023
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out