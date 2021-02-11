IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Gain maximum from your retirement corpus
Retirees can split the corpus – short, medium and long term.
Retirees can split the corpus – short, medium and long term.
business

Gain maximum from your retirement corpus

For retirees, who are moderately aggressive, having a small equity component in their portfolio helps. Learn more!
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Sridhar Arunachalam, who is on the verge of retirement, is working in a public sector undertaking and will get a retirement corpus of around 60 lakh soon. The issueless couple is clueless at present on investment options, but wants their principal amount to be protected. Arunachalam says, “My colleagues have been telling me to go for fixed deposit since I will be getting assured returns and it will protect my principal amount too. But given some other option, I would also like to take medium-term risk by investing in equities.”

Like Arunachalam, there are many senior citizens, who struggle with a huge sum of money, and invest either in fixed deposits or real estate. Jayanthi Subramanian, who has retired recently, says, she had a tough time in deciding investment options. “Many of my relatives were advising me to purchase a flat as it will give me steady income in the form of rent. It was a tough choice and even if I want to try other investment options, people were advising me against it, considering the risk involved,” she says.

There is no one shirt fit for all. It all depends on individuals and other factors, such as the size of the corpus, cashflows required and risk appetite, says financial expert C Sathish Kumar.

“Based on the above factors, in the current scenario, one can look at Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) with quarterly interest payouts @ 7.4% p.a., Short term bank FDs, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana with LIC of India for such retirees who are conservative,” says C Sathish Kumar, CEO, Tradewise India.

He adds that SCSS, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana with LIC, Bank FDs of not more than 5 lakhs in a single deposit in a single bank are the best options for a low-risk appetite people.

For retirees who aren’t ultra conservative, having a small part of the corpus deployed to generate inflation-beating returns can also be considered.

“This can be achieved by investing a bulk of the corpus in safe debt instruments, while a small percentage of the corpus can be deployed in growth oriented equity funds. It must be noted that the amount invested in equity should be only that much which the retiree is sure to not require for at least 5 or more years,” says investment advisor and founder of StableInvestor Dev Ashish.

He adds that for retirees who are moderately aggressive, then having a small equity component in their portfolio helps.

Preserve the capital

Financial experts say that one has to set aside 10-15 years worth of expenses to ensure that the short-to- medium-term income requirements aren’t exposed to any risks like potential loss of capital if invested in equity. For instance, if Mr. Sridhar’s monthly expense is 50,000, it comes to 6 lakh per annum. Then an amount equal to 10-15 times annual expense, around 60-90 lakhs, can be parked in income-generating debt instruments while the remaining can be parked in equity funds, suggests Ashish.

Beating inflation

Often, people tend to forget inflation. It can be a retirement killer and affects their purchasing power. If a retired person thinks 50,000 monthly expenses will be the same even after 10 years, then he/she is miscalculating. The inflation rate of around 7% a year can be calculated to be on the safe side.

Balancing the real return with a mix of equity for long-term

Having about 10-25% of the retirement corpus in equity provides a safe-enough balance of steady and safe income-generating debt instruments and inflation-beating equity-oriented growth component.

Ashish says, “Once the debt portion starts getting depleted over the course of several years, the equity can be slowly transferred to the income generating debt options after 10-15 years to act as a top up for the depleting debt portfolio.”

For those who are willing to go up on the risk, one can add upon Dynamic asset allocation products such as Balanced Advantage Funds or Dynamic Equity Funds wherein such funds tend to give returns little better than the FD rates with tax arbitrages over investments horizon of more than 3 years. Finally for the ones with aggressive risk, one can look up to Balanced funds or Hybrid equity funds, says Sathish Kumar.

Dividend or Growth option?

Many people make financial mistakes that are hard to be rectified as by the time they realize it will be too late. “The most common mistake I find with individuals are, understanding the basic financial concepts such as cash flow requirements, the difference between Dividend and Growth options, and thereon the tax implications in the current scenario of taxation. I find many investors go on to receive cash flows even if they do not require it. Also, many others think that the Dividend option is better than the Growth option since the underlying quantity of units does not change,” says Sathish Kumar.

Also many senior citizens tend to invest in real estate, either for themselves or to support son or daughter’s investments. Some buy houses to generate rent to supplement one’s income from other debt instruments. But financial planner Dev says this might not always be a wise idea as it’s possible that the retiree may be unable to keep the property on rent at all times.

“If that happens, then how will the retiree take care of his income needs? But if a sufficient amount is already invested in income-generating debt instruments and additional surplus is leftover, then it can still be considered as a possibility. Another factor to consider is that being a physical asset, real estate demands regular maintenance and running around. And that is something that many old retirees may not be very comfortable doing. So investing a part of your retirement money in real estate should be done with extreme caution and a lot of deliberation,” Ashish suggests.

Though equities have the potential to offer good returns, retirees should consult a proper planner so that he/she will help retirees allocate the amount according to one’s needs. Instead of planning in the last minute, one can start at least a few years prior to retirement. Also, only experts can give their opinion/suggestion and retirees should not listen to colleagues and their relatives as any wrong move will make retirees suffer in the sunset years.

Key takeaways

1) Retirees can split the corpus – short, medium and long term. In the initial five years, it is better to invest in liquid funds, as it is for immediate use and the next 10 years can be in income and growth oriented debt schemes and the next 10-15 years can be in equity so that it will take care of inflation.

2) If you are conservative, then you can go for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) with quarterly interest payouts, Fixed Deposits, high quality debt mutual funds and RBI Floating Rate Bonds.

3) A small percentage of the corpus can be deployed in growth oriented equity funds.

This article is part of the HT Friday Finance series published in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ht friday finance
app
Close
Debt, balance and liquid funds help senior citizens get good yields in the long-run.
Debt, balance and liquid funds help senior citizens get good yields in the long-run.
business

How to warm senior citizens to new-age investment choices!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Senior citizens should plan their investments to earn a sustainable return in the long run, which traditional investments fail to deliver most of the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Retirees can split the corpus – short, medium and long term.
Retirees can split the corpus – short, medium and long term.
business

Gain maximum from your retirement corpus

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:58 PM IST
For retirees, who are moderately aggressive, having a small equity component in their portfolio helps. Learn more!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The need for commercial refrigeration in India is increasingly becoming vital across industries -- be it for pharmaceutical, healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, food processing and dairy among others. (Bloomberg)
The need for commercial refrigeration in India is increasingly becoming vital across industries -- be it for pharmaceutical, healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, food processing and dairy among others. (Bloomberg)
business

Blue Star's new plant will expand commercial refrigeration footprint

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The new plant at its existing facility at Wada in Thane district of Maharashtra will have an annual capacity to produce two lakh deep freezers and one lakh storage water coolers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and HCL Tech.(REUTERS)
Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and HCL Tech.(REUTERS)
business

Sensex jumps 222 points to fresh closing high; Reliance rallies over 4 per cent

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:07 PM IST
After trading on a choppy note, the 30-share BSE index settled 222.13 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 51,531.52. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.80 points or 0.44 per cent to its all-time high of 15,173.30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.(Reuters file photo)
In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.(Reuters file photo)
business

With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul yet as it prepares to expand its renewables and low-carbon business in the face of growing investor pressure on the oil and gas sector to battle climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
business

Petrol, diesel prices rise third day in a row; 1.55/litre hike since budget day

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Petrol price made a new record at Rs87.85/litre in Delhi while diesel is sold at Rs78.03/litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates are at Rs94.36/litre and Rs84.94/litre respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investors can bid for a minimum 155 equity shares and in multiples of 155 equity shares thereafter.(AP/ Representational)
Investors can bid for a minimum 155 equity shares and in multiples of 155 equity shares thereafter.(AP/ Representational)
business

RailTel IPO to open on Feb 16; price band set at 93-94

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The IPO will be a complete offer of 8,71,53,369 equity shares held by the government. Of this, 5 lakh equity shares may be reserved for the company's employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
business

Amazon appeals to India's Supreme Court in Future deal dispute: Sources

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Bloomberg File Photo )
A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Bloomberg File Photo )
business

Sensex jumps over 100 points; Nifty tests 15,150

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and SBI were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ministers Piyush Goyal, RS Prasad, several government departments have opened accounts on Koo.
Ministers Piyush Goyal, RS Prasad, several government departments have opened accounts on Koo.
india news

Koo's Chinese investor will be exiting fully, says app co-founder

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The app is facing more load than ever, Aprameya tweeted requesting patience from new users and also clarified that Koo's China connection will soon be a thing of past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden. (AP)
US President Joe Biden. (AP)
business

With Biden at helm in US, India-Iran trade prospects may improve: Exporters

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:50 AM IST
India is presently exporting only food, pharmaceutical products and medical equipment to Iran on humanitarian grounds, under the rupee trade mechanism, but money in the account is fast depleting, FIEO said in a statement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Among other large markets, the US gained 7.07% to $45.66 trillion, while China’s aggregate market cap expanded 6.14% to $11.57 trillion in 2021 so far.(MINT)
Among other large markets, the US gained 7.07% to $45.66 trillion, while China’s aggregate market cap expanded 6.14% to $11.57 trillion in 2021 so far.(MINT)
business

India’s market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in ’21

By Ashwin Ramarathinam | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Since the onset of the calendar year, the value of India’s stock markets swelled 8.11% to $2.72 trillion, Bloomberg data showed. Hong Kong pipped India to the top position with a market cap gain of 13.41% to $7.39 trillion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (Bloomberg)
The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (Bloomberg)
business

Dating app Bumble is expanding IPO to raise $2.15 billion

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:28 AM IST
At $43 a share, Bumble would have a market value of about $8.2 billion based on the outstanding Class A shares listed in its filings. Private equity firm the Blackstone Group Inc. took a majority stake in Bumble’s parent company in 2019, in a transaction that valued it at $3 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
business

FDI norms for e-commerce cos to add to compliance burden

By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
business

Govt clarifies norms for goods procured from China, Pakistan

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP