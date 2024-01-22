Gautam Adani announces new initiative to promote Indian languages amid Ram temple event

Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani expressed his joy and delight on the occassion of the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Monday. He further announced a new initiative in an effort to promote Indian languages. Gataum Adani hailed the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

After the Ram Mandir ceremony, Gautam Adani announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his company Adani Group will be sponsoring 14 PhDs in Indology, which is the study of Indian culture, languages and literature.

Adani tweeted in Hindi, "India's culture and traditions have the potential to brighten the world. Following the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', it is necessary to promote the study of Indian culture, languages, and literature i.e. 'Indology'."

The billionaire businessman further wrote, “With this objective, Adani Group has decided to sponsor 14 students to pursue PhD in Indology on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple. This will give global recognition to India's soft power and Indology.”

Adani was among thw business leaders who was invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Monday, which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, Adani wrote on X, "On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly-constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today, heading the 'pran prathishtha' ceremony in the temple.

The rituals were headed by PM Modi in Ayodhya today, with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in attendance at the Ram Mandir. Several celebrities and business leaders were also present at the event.

During his 36-minute address at the ceremony, PM Modi said, "Ram is not fire but energy, Ram is not dispute but solution, Ram is not merely ours but of everyone and Ram is not only the present but also eternal, he said, adding that the temple is also a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and amity in Indian society."