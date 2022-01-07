Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GDP to rise 9.2% in FY 2021-22 as against 7.3% contraction in previous fiscal: Govt data

This is mainly due to improvement in the performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said.
Published on Jan 07, 2022 06:06 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 9.2 per cent in 2021-22, as against a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly due to improvement in the performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said on Friday.

Releasing the first advance estimates of National Income for 2021-22, the NSO stated, "The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21."

"Real GVA at Basic Prices is estimated at 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 percent," it added. 

