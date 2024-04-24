Ghoomo Re travel and destination quiz is here: Here's how you can register and win prizes

OTTplay Premium has brought out the Ghoomo Re travel and destination quiz in which you can participate on April 27 and delve into global cultures, renowned landmarks and hidden gems. Participants will have an opportunity to win prizes worth ₹1,00,000 and the quiz will be based on worldwide travel destinations, from well-known landmarks to off-the-beaten-path treasures. If you are an aspiring explorer or a seasoned traveller, this event provides a unique platform to showcase your travel expertise and indulge your wanderlust. Ghoomo Re travel and destination quiz: How to register and win prizes.

How to register for Ghoomo Re - Travel and Destination Quiz?

Registration for the Ghoomo Re - Travel and Destination Quiz remains open until April 27 for enthusiasts of all ages, from grades 1 to 12. Supported by esteemed Quizmasters Meghashyam Shirodkar and Mukilan Ayyapparaj, Ghoomo Re quiz aims to celebrate the diversity and richness of global travel experiences.

The quiz will be helmed by renowned Quizmaster Avinash Mudaliar.

What to expect from Ghoomo Re - Travel and Destination Quiz?

Participants can anticipate an engaging and enlightening experience as they uncover intriguing facts about some of the world's most captivating destinations.

What else do you need to know before participating?

All registered participants will receive an exclusive OTTplay Study & Stream pack valued at ₹699, offering access to a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more.

You can register for the quiz by visiting: https://www.ottplay.com/GhoomoRe24