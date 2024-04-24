 Ghoomo Re travel and destination quiz is here: Here's how you can register and win prizes - Hindustan Times
Ghoomo Re travel and destination quiz is here: Here's how you can register and win prizes

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Participants will have an opportunity to win prizes worth ₹1,00,000 and the quiz will be based on worldwide travel destinations

OTTplay Premium has brought out the Ghoomo Re travel and destination quiz in which you can participate on April 27 and delve into global cultures, renowned landmarks and hidden gems. Participants will have an opportunity to win prizes worth 1,00,000 and the quiz will be based on worldwide travel destinations, from well-known landmarks to off-the-beaten-path treasures. If you are an aspiring explorer or a seasoned traveller, this event provides a unique platform to showcase your travel expertise and indulge your wanderlust.

Ghoomo Re travel and destination quiz: How to register and win prizes.
Ghoomo Re travel and destination quiz: How to register and win prizes.

How to register for Ghoomo Re - Travel and Destination Quiz?

Registration for the Ghoomo Re - Travel and Destination Quiz remains open until April 27 for enthusiasts of all ages, from grades 1 to 12. Supported by esteemed Quizmasters Meghashyam Shirodkar and Mukilan Ayyapparaj, Ghoomo Re quiz aims to celebrate the diversity and richness of global travel experiences.

The quiz will be helmed by renowned Quizmaster Avinash Mudaliar. 

What to expect from Ghoomo Re - Travel and Destination Quiz?

Participants can anticipate an engaging and enlightening experience as they uncover intriguing facts about some of the world's most captivating destinations.

What else do you need to know before participating?

All registered participants will receive an exclusive OTTplay Study & Stream pack valued at 699, offering access to a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more.

How to register for the Ghoomo Re - Travel and Destination Quiz?

You can register for the quiz by visiting: https://www.ottplay.com/GhoomoRe24

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

