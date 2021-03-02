Global airlines body says airlines faced crisis in January
Global airline body IATA said that the crisis deepened for airlines in January, as international traffic plunged 86% in the month compared to pre-crisis levels, and domestic air traffic was down 47%.
New variants of the coronavirus forced governments to tighten travel restrictions across the world, hurting the outlook for airlines, the group warned.
"That is what drove the weakness and the low points in January," said IATA chief economist Brian Pearce. "Airlines are facing a really tough start to the year."
Cess, surcharge shares doubled to 19.9% in FY 20-21: Report
BRICS bank grants over USD 1 billion Covid-19 assistance loan to China
Gold price drops to ₹44,760 per 10 gram, silver down too
Exports dip marginally in February; trade deficit widens to USD 12.88 billion
EPFO may declare interest rates on EPF deposits for 2020-21 on March 4
- In March 2020, EPFO had reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5% for 2019-20. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2018-19 and 8.55% for 2017-18. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2016-17.
Spectrum auction ends with ₹77,815 cr bids; Jio top buyer with ₹57,122 cr
Need to ensure that startups are not afraid of failure, says Piyush Goyal
Fuel demand projected to rise 9.8% in year to March 2022
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences files ₹700-cr IPO papers
Plastic industry urges govt to streamline raw material supply
RBI restricting banks from raising stakes in insurance firms: Report
Delhi-based man arrested for GST fraud of ₹38.91 crore
Bharti Airtel buys airwaves worth $2.6 billion at spectrum auction
Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900
- The 30-share index swung nearly 633 points during the session, before ending at 50,296.89, showing a rise of 447.05 points or 0.90 per cent.
