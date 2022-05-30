Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / ‘Global response needed…’: Centre says consultation paper on cryptos finalised
business

‘Global response needed…’: Centre says consultation paper on cryptos finalised

Economic Affairs secretary Ajay Seth said the government is also beginning our work for some sort of a global regulations as well, that what role India can play.
Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday said a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies has been finalised and it will be submitted soon(Reuters)
Published on May 30, 2022 04:09 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Centre on Monday said that a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies has been finalised and will be submitted soon, PTI reported. Economic Affairs secretary Ajay Seth said that a lot of consultation has been done from both domestic and other participants, adding that a global response is needed to deal with the challenges posed by cryptocurrencies. "Simultaneously, we're also beginning our work for some sort of a global regulations as well, that what role India can play", the secretary told ANI. 

“Despite the challenging environment, India would still be the fastest-growing large economies in the world,” Seth added. This comes days after the Reserve Bank of India said it was proposing to adopt a ‘graded approach’ for the launch of central bank digital currency, which was announced as an alternative to cryptocurrency by the finance minister in her budget speech on February 1.The bank regulator in its report said it was looking at the pros and cons of the digital currency, taking steps through stages of proof of concept, pilots and the launch.

During her visit to the US last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that India is concerned about the risks posed by cryptocurrencies and unhosted wallets which could enable money laundering and terror financing.

RELATED STORIES

“India strongly feels the need for an adept and nimble technology-based global regulatory regime in the domain,” the minister had said while speaking at a panel on the future of money hosted by IMF in Washington DC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
cryptocurrency bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP