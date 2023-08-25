Gold and silver prices on August 25: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices in India showed no change on Friday. The price of 22-carat gold remains at ₹5,450 per gram. Larger quantities of 22-carat gold, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, are priced at ₹43,600 and ₹54,500 respectively. Notably, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹5,45,000. Today Gold Price, Silver Price

The price of 24-carat gold is ₹5,945 per gram.

Similarly, silver prices have also remained stable, with one kilogram of silver priced at ₹76,900 nationwide.

City Gold (Rs/10gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 54,830 80,000 Mumbai 54,500 76,900 New Delhi 54,650 76,900 Kolkata 54,500 76,900

These price fluctuations are influenced by various factors, including inputs from reputable jewellers. Factors like global gold demand, currency values across nations, interest rates, and government gold trade regulations contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global events like the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

