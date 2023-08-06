Gold and silver prices on August 6: Check latest rates in your city
Customers must shell out ₹5,51,500 to buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold.
Gold prices in India saw a hike of ₹20 per gram on Sunday, with 22-carat gold priced at ₹5,515 for one gram according to Goodreturns website. For 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the prices stand at ₹44,120 and ₹55,150, respectively. Customers must shell out ₹5,51,500 to buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold.
One gram of 24-carat gold saw an increase of ₹21 from the previous day and can be bought for ₹6,016. Ten gram and 100 gram of 24-carat gold will cost ₹60,160 and ₹60,16,000, respectively.
|City
|Gold (Rs/10g)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Chennai
|55,550
|78,500
|Mumbai
|55,150
|75,100
|Delhi
|55,300
|75,100
|Kolkata
|55,150
|75,100
In Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹55,200 for 24-carat gold at ₹60,210. People in Noida, can buy the same quantity of 22 and 24 carat gold for ₹55,300 and ₹60,310.
The rates shown above do not include GST, TCS, and other taxes. It is advised to check with local jewellers to find out the actual rates.
Silver prices
The price of silver increased by ₹0.30 per gram on Sunday. The cost of one gram of the metal stands at ₹75.10, eight gram at ₹600.80, and 10 gram, at ₹751. For 100 gram, customers must pay ₹7,500 and ₹75,000 for 1 kilogram.
City Silver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ₹751
Bengaluru ₹745
Chennai, Hyderabad ₹785
