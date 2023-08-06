Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on August 6: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on August 6: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Customers must shell out ₹5,51,500 to buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold.

Gold prices in India saw a hike of 20 per gram on Sunday, with 22-carat gold priced at 5,515 for one gram according to Goodreturns website. For 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold, the prices stand at 44,120 and 55,150, respectively. Customers must shell out 5,51,500 to buy 100 grams of 22-carat gold.

One gram of 24-carat gold saw an increase of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 from the previous day.(MINT_PRINT)
One gram of 24-carat gold saw an increase of 21 from the previous day and can be bought for 6,016. Ten gram and 100 gram of 24-carat gold will cost 60,160 and 60,16,000, respectively.

CityGold (Rs/10g)Silver (Rs/kg)
Chennai55,55078,500
Mumbai55,15075,100
Delhi55,30075,100
Kolkata55,15075,100

In Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at 55,200 for 24-carat gold at 60,210. People in Noida, can buy the same quantity of 22 and 24 carat gold for 55,300 and 60,310.

The rates shown above do not include GST, TCS, and other taxes. It is advised to check with local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Silver prices

The price of silver increased by 0.30 per gram on Sunday. The cost of one gram of the metal stands at 75.10, eight gram at 600.80, and 10 gram, at 751. For 100 gram, customers must pay 7,500 and 75,000 for 1 kilogram.

City Silver price (10 gram)

Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata 751

Bengaluru 745

Chennai, Hyderabad 785

