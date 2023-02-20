Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on Feb 20: Check latest rates here

Gold and silver prices on Feb 20: Check latest rates here

Published on Feb 20, 2023

Representational Image
Gold prices rose 50 to 56,307 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid gains in the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at 56,257 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver prices also increased by 140 to 65,770 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in Delhi traded at 56,307 per 10 grams, up 50 per 10 grams," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,845 per ounce and USD 21.82 per ounce, respectively.

International gold rebounded from morning lows in the Asian trading hours on Monday, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said. "The focus will be on the FOMC meeting minutes and speeches by Fed officials," he added.

