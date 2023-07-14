Gold and silver prices on July 14: What are latest rates in your city?

On Friday, the prices of gold are unchanged from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold continues to be sold for ₹5500, and eight gram, for ₹44,000. 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K of the metal, on the other hand, can be bought for ₹55,000, and ₹5,50,000, respectively. Representational Image(HT File Photo)

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is still priced at ₹6000, while the cost of eight gram is ₹48,000. Customers must, meanwhile, pay ₹60,000 for 10 gram, and ₹6,00,000 for 100 gram.

City 22K Gold (price per 10 gram) 24K Gold (price per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,050 ₹ 60,050 Bengaluru ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Chennai ₹ 55,370 ₹ 60,400 Delhi ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,150 Hyderabad ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Kolkata ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000 Mumbai ₹ 55,000 ₹ 60,000

Buyers must note that the rates mentioned above are without GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for the day.

Silver prices on July 14

Silver, meanwhile, also continues to have the same price as yesterday. Therefore, one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram of the metal are available for ₹75.60, ₹604.80, ₹756, ₹7560, and ₹75,600, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 756 Bengaluru ₹ 755 Chennai ₹ 795 Delhi ₹ 756 Hyderabad ₹ 795 Kolkata ₹ 756 Mumbai ₹ 756

