Gold and silver prices on July 14: What are latest rates in your city?
The prices of both 22 and 24K gold, and silver, are unchanged from the previous day.
On Friday, the prices of gold are unchanged from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold continues to be sold for ₹5500, and eight gram, for ₹44,000. 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K of the metal, on the other hand, can be bought for ₹55,000, and ₹5,50,000, respectively.
Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is still priced at ₹6000, while the cost of eight gram is ₹48,000. Customers must, meanwhile, pay ₹60,000 for 10 gram, and ₹6,00,000 for 100 gram.
|City
|22K Gold (price per 10 gram)
|24K Gold (price per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,050
|₹60,050
|Bengaluru
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Chennai
|₹55,370
|₹60,400
|Delhi
|₹55,150
|₹60,150
|Hyderabad
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Kolkata
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
|Mumbai
|₹55,000
|₹60,000
Buyers must note that the rates mentioned above are without GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for the day.
Silver prices on July 14
Silver, meanwhile, also continues to have the same price as yesterday. Therefore, one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram of the metal are available for ₹75.60, ₹604.80, ₹756, ₹7560, and ₹75,600, respectively.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹756
|Bengaluru
|₹755
|Chennai
|₹795
|Delhi
|₹756
|Hyderabad
|₹795
|Kolkata
|₹756
|Mumbai
|₹756