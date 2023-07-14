Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on July 14: What are latest rates in your city?

Gold and silver prices on July 14: What are latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 14, 2023 10:08 AM IST

The prices of both 22 and 24K gold, and silver, are unchanged from the previous day.

On Friday, the prices of gold are unchanged from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold continues to be sold for 5500, and eight gram, for 44,000. 10 gram and 100 gram of 22K of the metal, on the other hand, can be bought for 55,000, and 5,50,000, respectively.

Representational Image(HT File Photo)
Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is still priced at 6000, while the cost of eight gram is 48,000. Customers must, meanwhile, pay 60,000 for 10 gram, and 6,00,000 for 100 gram.

City22K Gold (price per 10 gram)24K Gold (price per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,050 60,050
Bengaluru 55,000 60,000
Chennai 55,370 60,400
Delhi 55,150 60,150
Hyderabad 55,000 60,000
Kolkata 55,000 60,000
Mumbai 55,000 60,000

Buyers must note that the rates mentioned above are without GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for the day.

Silver prices on July 14

Silver, meanwhile, also continues to have the same price as yesterday. Therefore, one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram of the metal are available for 75.60, 604.80, 756, 7560, and 75,600, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 756
Bengaluru 755
Chennai 795
Delhi 756
Hyderabad 795
Kolkata 756
Mumbai 756
