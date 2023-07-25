Gold and silver prices on July 25: Find out latest rates for your city

On Tuesday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are the same as those on the previous day. Accordingly, as per the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold comes for ₹5515, and eight gram, for ₹44,120. For 10 gram, buyers must pay ₹55,150, while 100 gram is priced at ₹5,51,500. Representational Image

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is rated at ₹6016, while eight gram is available for ₹48,128. On the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram can be bought for ₹60,160 and ₹6,01,600, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, ₹ 55,200 ₹ 60,220 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,150 ₹ 60,160 Chennai ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,490 Delhi ₹ 55,300 ₹ 60,320

Customers must, however, note that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and local taxes. To find out the exact rates for the day, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 25

The rates for silver, meanwhile, are unchanged as well, shows Goodreturns data. One gram of the metal, therefore, is priced at ₹77.50, and eight gram, at ₹620. On the other hand, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram of silver are at ₹775, ₹7750, and ₹77,500, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 775 Bengaluru ₹ 760 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 805

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON