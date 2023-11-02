News / Business / Gold and silver prices on November 2: What are latest rates in your city?

Gold and silver prices on November 2: What are latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 02, 2023 08:32 AM IST

Here is how much buyers must pay today for gold and silver.

To purchase gold on Thursday, buyers will have to pay less than the corresponding rates on the previous day. As per the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is cheaper by 30 for each gram; accordingly, one gram of 22K of the yellow metal is priced at 5640, eight gram at 45,120, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for 56,400 and 5,64,000, respectively.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Similarly, 24K gold is cheaper by 32 per gram. It is, therefore, priced at 6153 (one gram), 49,224 (eight gram), 61,530 (10 gram) and 6,15,300 (100 gram)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Today's gold rates in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,450 61,580
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,400 61,530
Chennai 56,860 62,030
Delhi 56,550 61,680

Customers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; this means that these are only indicative. For the exact rate on that day, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver rates in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata 741
Bengaluru 740
Chennai, Hyderabad 770

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by 1.20 per gram, Goodreturns data shows. Thus, the metal is rated at 74.10 (one gram), 592.80 (eight gram), 741 (10 gram), 7410 (100 gram) and 74,100 (1 kilogram).

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out