Gold and silver prices on October 10: Check latest rates for your city

On Tuesday, 22-carat (K) gold is priced at ₹5335 and 24K at ₹5820 per gram, with their daily rates rising by ₹20 and ₹22 for each gram, respectively, according to the Goodreturns website. Similarly, eight gram of the yellow metal comes for ₹42,680 (22K) and ₹46,560 (24K), while 10 gram is available for ₹53,350 (22K) and ₹58,200 (24K), and 100 gram for ₹5,33,500 (22K) and ₹5,82,000 (24K). Representational Image

‘Carat’ is a term used to measure the purity of gold in a jewellery item. 24K gold has a purity of 99%.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 53,400 ₹ 58,250 Bengaluru ₹ 53,500 ₹ 58,200 Chennai ₹ 53,650 ₹ 58,530 Delhi ₹ 53,500 ₹ 58,350 Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 53,350 ₹ 58,200

Buyers must note that the gold rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. For the exact daily price of the yellow metal, please contact your local jeweller.

Silver prices

Silver, on the other hand, is costlier by ₹0.50 for each gram, the Goodreturns data shows. For one gram of silver, therefore, customers must pay ₹72.60, and for eight gram, ₹580.80; meanwhile, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are priced at ₹726, ₹7260, and ₹72,600, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ₹ 726 Bengaluru ₹ 690 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 755

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON