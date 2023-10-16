Gold and silver prices on October 16: Check latest rates for your city

On Monday, gold is costlier by Re 1 for each gram as compared to the corresponding rates on the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22-carat (K) of the yellow metal comes for ₹5541, and eight gram, for ₹44,328. On the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram are available for ₹55,410 and ₹5,54,100 respectively. Representational Image

For 24K gold, buyers must pay ₹6045 for one gram, ₹48,360 for eight gram, ₹60,450 for 10 gram, and ₹6,04,500 for 100 gram.

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,500 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,410 ₹ 60,450 Chennai ₹ 55,560 ₹ 60,610 Delhi ₹ 55,560 ₹ 60,600

Customers must, however, note that the gold prices mentioned here do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; therefore, these are only indicative. For the exact daily price, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices

The daily rate of silver, meanwhile, is the same as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, is priced at ₹74.10 (one gram), ₹592.80 (eight gram), ₹741 (10 gram), ₹7410 (100 gram) and ₹74,100 (1 kilogram).

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 741 Bengaluru ₹ 730 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 770

