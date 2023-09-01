Gold and silver prices on September 1: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are the prices for the day.
Across the country, the daily prices of gold are unchanged on Friday, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is priced at ₹5515, and eight gram, at ₹44,120; for 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹55,150 and ₹5,51,500, respectively.
Similarly, one gram of 24K of the metal is available for ₹6016, while eight gram is at ₹48,128. The rates for 10 and 100 gram stand at ₹60,160 and 6,01,600, respectively.
A ‘carat,’ meanwhile, stands for the percentage of pure gold in a jewellery item. 24K signifies near 100% (99.9%) purity, and 22K, around 91%.
Gold prices on September 1
|City
|22K Gold (price/10 gram)
|24K Gold (price/10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,200
|₹60,210
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹55,150
|₹60,160
|Chennai
|₹55,450
|₹60,490
|Delhi
|₹55,300
|₹60,310
Customers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned here are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only your local jeweller can give you the exact rates.
Silver prices on September 1
Meanwhile, silver, too, has the same price as on the previous day, as per Goodreturns. It is, therefore, priced at ₹77.60 for one gram, ₹620.80 for eight gram, ₹776 (10 gram), ₹7760 (100 gram) and ₹77,600 (1 kilogram).
|City
|Silver (price/10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹776
|Bengaluru
|₹765
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹807