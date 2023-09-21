Gold and silver prices on September 21: Check latest rates for your city

On Thursday, the daily price of 22-carat (K) gold is unchanged while that for 24K is up by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, for one gram of 22K gold, buyers must pay ₹5520, and ₹44,160 for eight gram. For 10 gram and 100 gram, they must pay ₹55,200 and ₹5,52,000, respectively. Representational Image

One gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, comes for ₹6023, eight gram for ₹48,184, while 10 gram is rated at ₹60,230, and 100 gram, at ₹6,02,300.

City 22K Gold (price/10gram) 24K Gold (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,250 ₹ 60,270 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,200 ₹ 60,230 Chennai ₹ 55,500 ₹ 60,550 Delhi ₹ 55,350 ₹ 60,370

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily cost, one must contact their local jeweller(s).

Silver prices

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper on Thursday, with its price falling by ₹0.30 per gram from yesterday. Hence, one gram of the metal is at ₹74.50, eight gram at ₹596, while 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are at ₹745, ₹7450, and ₹74,500, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata ₹ 745 Bengaluru ₹ 742.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 780

