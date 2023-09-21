News / Business / Gold and silver prices on September 21: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on September 21: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 21, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much you will have to pay for these today.

On Thursday, the daily price of 22-carat (K) gold is unchanged while that for 24K is up by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, for one gram of 22K gold, buyers must pay 5520, and 44,160 for eight gram. For 10 gram and 100 gram, they must pay 55,200 and 5,52,000, respectively.

Representational Image
Representational Image

One gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, comes for 6023, eight gram for 48,184, while 10 gram is rated at 60,230, and 100 gram, at 6,02,300.

City22K Gold (price/10gram)24K Gold (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,250 60,270
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,200 60,230
Chennai 55,500 60,550
Delhi 55,350 60,370

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily cost, one must contact their local jeweller(s).

Silver prices

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper on Thursday, with its price falling by 0.30 per gram from yesterday. Hence, one gram of the metal is at 74.50, eight gram at 596, while 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram are at 745, 7450, and 74,500, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata 745
Bengaluru 742.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 780
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out