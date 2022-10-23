Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold and silver prices today, October 23: On Diwali eve, here are the rates for your city

Gold and silver prices today, October 23: On Diwali eve, here are the rates for your city

business
Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:41 AM IST

Gold and silver prices today, October 23: According to the Goodreturns website, the cost of 1 gramme of both 22k and 24K gold is up 1 rupee from Saturday, while the rates of silver are unchanged.

On Diwali eve, prices of gold are up by 1 rupee, as per Goodreturns (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On the eve of Diwali, the price of 1 gramme of both 22 carat and 24 carat (K) gold is up by 1 rupee. According to the Goodreturns website, which tracks the daily rates of both gold and silver, 1 gramme of 22K gold is available at 4,701, while an equal quantity of 24K is at 5,129, up from 4,700 and 5,128 on Saturday, when the 5-day Diwali festival began with Dhanteras.

Therefore, in Delhi, you will have to shell 47,150 to buy 10 grammes of 22K gold and 51,450 for 10 grammes of 24K of the metal. The corresponding prices in other metros for 22K and 24K, in that order, are 47,060, 51,340 (Bengaluru), 47,410, 51,720 (Chennai), and 47,010, 51,290 (Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai).

In India, gold becomes more expensive if the rupee slides against the US dollar. The rates also depend on factors such as volatile policies, economic growth etc.

Silver prices in India on Diwali eve

On the other hand, there is no change in silver prices, as per Goodreturns. The website shows that in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 10 grammes of the metal are at 577, while an equal quantity costs 632 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

For silver, too, its daily price depends on the rupee's position against the dollar. If the rupee slips, the rates go up. Also, silver is always cheaper than gold.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP