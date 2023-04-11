Gold price slumps 390, silver marginally declines: Check latest prices

Gold prices in India declined on Tuesday now costing 10 grams of 22 carat gold ₹55,400 compared to ₹55,790 on Monday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of one gram, eight grams and 100 grams of 22 carat gold have seen an decrease of ₹39, ₹312, and ₹3,900 now costing at ₹5,540, ₹44,320 an ₹5,54,000 respectively. The price of 24 carat gold also declined on Tuesday.(Representative image/istcok)

The price of 24 carat gold also witnessed a decline on Tuesday. One gram of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹6,043 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,344 and ₹60,430 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,04,300.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India also recorded a marginal drop on Tuesday. A gram of silver is now costing at ₹76.30 compared to ₹76.60 on Monday. Similarly, price of eight grams of silver stood at ₹610.40, with a decrease of ₹2.40. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹763 while one kg of silver will cost ₹76,300, with a drop of ₹300 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 55,550 763 MUMBAI 55.400 763 KOLKATA 55,400 763 CHENNAI 56,000 800 BENGALURU 55,450 800

In India, the prices of gold are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

The term 'carat' is used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. While, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc.

