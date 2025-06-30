Gold prices in India decline slightly amid easing geopolitical tensions

Gold prices in India fell slightly and were at ₹ 97,583 for 24 carat and ₹ 89,463 for 22 carat gold in the early hours of June 30. Overall, the gold rate fell by ₹10 for both 24 and 22 carat gold. Gold price in international markets also rose amid the easing of geopolitical tensions.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Citywise gold prices

City 22K (per 10 grams) 24K (per 10 grams) Delhi Rs. 89463 Rs. 97583 Mumbai Rs. 89317 Rs. 97437 Bengaluru Rs. 89305 Rs. 97425 Chennai Rs. 89311 Rs. 97431 Prev Next

Gold prices saw a slight dip across major metropolitan cities on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold per 10 grams was ₹97,425 in Bangalore, while Chennai recorded a similar rate at ₹97,431. Delhi reported the highest price among the metros at ₹97,583. In Kolkata, the rate stood at ₹97,435, followed closely by Mumbai at ₹97,437 and Pune at ₹97,443. Follow for live updates on gold prices

While for 22 carat gold, prices dropped slightly. In Bengaluru, the rate was ₹89,305 per 10 grams, and Chennai recorded ₹89,311. Delhi again saw the highest price at ₹89,463. Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune followed with ₹89,315, ₹89,317, and ₹89,323 respectively.

International gold prices

International gold prices on Monday got better, supported by a weaker dollar, after hitting one month low earlier amid the easing of US China trade tensions.

The easing of tensions earlier dampened the safe haven demands of gold and reduced its appeal. Today, Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,281.65 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since May 29 earlier in the session.

On Friday, US and China resolved the issues of rare earth minerals and magnets shipment to US. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump cut of trade talks with Canada over the targeting of US technology firms with taxes, calling it a “blatant attack” and saying that he would set a new tariff rate on Canadian goods within a week. The Iran-Israel ceasefire after a 12-day conflict also further reduced the safe-haven demand of the gold. Meanwhile, spot silver was down 0.1% at $36.02 per ounce, platinum firmed 1% to $1,353.13, while palladium was up 0.2% at $1,135.48.

(With Inputs from Reuters)