Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Gold prices in India decline slightly amid easing geopolitical tensions

ByHT News Desk
Jun 30, 2025 10:10 AM IST

Gold rates in India fell by ₹10 per 10 grams of gold on Monday. Internationally gold prices got better after hitting one-month low earlier.

Gold prices in India fell slightly and were at 97,583 for 24 carat and 89,463 for 22 carat gold in the early hours of June 30. Overall, the gold rate fell by 10 for both 24 and 22 carat gold.

Gold price in international markets also rose amid the easing of geopolitical tensions.(Pexels/Representational Image)
Citywise gold prices

City22K (per 10 grams)24K (per 10 grams)
DelhiRs. 89463Rs. 97583
MumbaiRs. 89317Rs. 97437
BengaluruRs. 89305Rs. 97425
ChennaiRs. 89311Rs. 97431

Gold prices saw a slight dip across major metropolitan cities on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold per 10 grams was 97,425 in Bangalore, while Chennai recorded a similar rate at 97,431. Delhi reported the highest price among the metros at 97,583. In Kolkata, the rate stood at 97,435, followed closely by Mumbai at 97,437 and Pune at 97,443. Follow for live updates on gold prices

While for 22 carat gold, prices dropped slightly. In Bengaluru, the rate was 89,305 per 10 grams, and Chennai recorded 89,311. Delhi again saw the highest price at 89,463. Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune followed with 89,315, 89,317, and 89,323 respectively.

International gold prices

International gold prices on Monday got better, supported by a weaker dollar, after hitting one month low earlier amid the easing of US China trade tensions. 

The easing of tensions earlier dampened the safe haven demands of gold and reduced its appeal. Today, Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,281.65 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since May 29 earlier in the session. 

On Friday, US and China resolved the issues of rare earth minerals and magnets shipment to US. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump cut of trade talks with Canada over the targeting of US technology firms with taxes, calling it a “blatant attack” and saying that he would set a new tariff rate on Canadian goods within a week. The Iran-Israel ceasefire after a 12-day conflict also further reduced the safe-haven demand of the gold. Meanwhile, spot silver was down 0.1% at $36.02 per ounce, platinum firmed 1% to $1,353.13, while palladium was up 0.2% at $1,135.48.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
