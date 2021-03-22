Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city
- Check rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities
Gold prices fell further in India on Monday below the ₹45,000 mark. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures dipped 0.1 per cent to ₹44,981 per 10 gram and silver futures were down 1.4 per cent to ₹66,562 per kg. The spot price of 100 gram 22-carat gold is ₹439,200 and that of 10 gram 22-carat gold is ₹43,920, according to Good Returns. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities.
In the global markets as well, gold declined as the dollar remained firm. According to a Reuters report, 10-year treasury yields were at the highest level in more than a year and this resulted in weighing heavily on gold. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,739.78 an ounce while other precious metals like silver, platinum and palladium also retreated. Gold traders await the comments from federal reserve chief Jerome Powell and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen who are expected to make their first joint appearance before the US House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.
Here are the city-wise spot prices of 22-carat gold per 10 gram today:
Mumbai – ₹43,920
Chennai – ₹42, 490
Kolkata – ₹44, 500
Bengaluru – ₹42,240
Hyderabad – ₹42,240
Kerala – 42, 240
Pune – ₹43,920
Vadodara – ₹44,370
Ahmedabad – ₹44,370
Jaipur – ₹44,390
Lucknow – ₹44,390
Vijaywada – ₹42,240
Patna – ₹43,920
Bhubaneswar – ₹42,240
Here are the city-wise spot prices of 24-carat gold per 10 gram today:
Mumbai – ₹44,920
Chennai – ₹46,350
Kolkata – ₹47, 220
Bengaluru – ₹46,080
Hyderabad – ₹46,080
Kerala – 46,080
Pune – ₹44,920
Vadodara – ₹46,370
Ahmedabad – ₹46,370
Jaipur – ₹46,390
Lucknow – ₹48,390
Vijaywada – ₹46,080
Patna – ₹44,920
Bhubaneswar – ₹46,080
Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here
- The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹91.17 per litre and diesel is available for ₹81.47. In Mumbai, petrol prices stand at ₹97.57, while diesel costs ₹88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed. Check rates in other cities
Weak inflation adds to risk of further drop in Singapore dollar
- Elevated US Treasury yields have already helped push the greenback through its 100-day moving average versus the city-state’s currency. While momentum stalled at 1.3531, just short of the 200-day moving average, it may just be a matter of time before the level is breached.
Gold prices fall further today. Check rates in your city
- Check rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities
Sensex opens 305 points lower at 49,553, Nifty begins session at 14,668
Asian stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult
- The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
At 740 million, Paytm transactions surpass pre-covid level
- The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
MCA may decriminalise minor, technical LLP violations
- The Bill is expected to offer relief on certain fees and penalty for defaults to small LLPs defined on the basis of their total contribution and sales.
Debt-hit Future Lifestyle likely to get a lifeline from lenders
- Future Group owes around $3 billion in loans, which bankers fear may turn sour if the legal battle with Amazon.com Inc. isn’t resolved quickly.
E-commerce disputes on the rise, shows data
- E-commerce disputes raised by buyers through the national consumer helpline (1800-11-4000) have outstripped complaints with regard to offline purchases, data from the consumer affairs ministry shows.
Cheaper models to fuel Volkswagen’s India drive
- The world’s largest automaker is ramping up local sourcing of auto parts to offer more affordable ownership costs as it prepares to start selling the Kushaq mid-sized sport-utility vehicle in July.
Chinese vendors may supply gear to India
- Barring Chinese vendors could have cost implications for telcos, especially as India prepares for the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year or early 2022.
Government planning crackdown on apps offering cash loans online
- The central bank constituted on January 13 a working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, after such reports poured in.